Shane Beamer breaks down South Carolina quarterback situation behind Spencer Rattler

Although South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer hasn’t officially announced Spencer Rattler as the Gamecocks starting quarterback for the 2022 season, there’s not much doubt the Oklahoma transfer will be the team’s primary signal-caller for the upcoming campaign. A highly-rated quarterback who had success at OU, Rattler should be able to fit right in at South Carolina in Beamer’s system.

While Rattler – a former On3 Consensus five-star recruit out of the Class of 2019 – threw for 4,514 yards, 39 touchdowns and 12 interceptions over the 2021 and 2022 seasons at Oklahoma and is anticipated to be South Carolina’s starter, Beamer now has to choose Rattler’s backup – and the coach has some options.

Looking at the other quarterbacks on the Gamecocks roster, experienced junior Luke Doty – who threw for 975 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions last season – leads the way in terms of backups, while Braden Davis and Colten Gauthier are a pair of freshmen who could also see some action if needed.

Meeting with reporters for a recent press conference, Beamer was asked what his quarterback situation was currently looking like behind Rattler.

“Luke Doty’s doing more and more out there,” Beamer said. “I mean, he’s getting cleared to do more and more each practice, so it’s good to see Luke out there. He’s pretty much doing about everything. Braden Davis is obviously new and making progress . Colton has made a lot of progress since last season. Between Braden and Luke and Colton, along with Spencer, they’re all getting a ton of work.

“We got a lot of reps in at practice, a lot of plays, so there’s plenty of opportunities for those guys. I’m eager to see those guys in a scrimmage situation where the coaches aren’t out on the field and they’re having to communicate and operate the offense, as well. But I will say this: Luke has improved – even though he’s been injured, he’s improved since the last time we saw him. And, I feel like Colton really used that redshirt year to get better.”

After winning seven games last season, South Carolina is scheduled to kickoff its 2022 slate on Saturday, Sept. 3 against Georgia State in Columbia. Following their opener, the Gamecocks will jump right into SEC play with a road trip to Arkansas on Sept. 10.