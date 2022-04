The glass-enclosed House of Tomorrow, as it first stood at the 1933 World’s Fair in Chicago, is now in Beverly Shores, Ind. Visitors to the 1933 World’s Fair in Chicago got the opportunity to see, for 10 cents, what was billed as the world’s first glass house. The home, designed by architect George Keck, was a showpiece for the Century of Progress futuristic-theme fair. About a dozen other model homes were grouped with it on the grounds.

REAL ESTATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO