Grad transfer Hayden Brown names top 3; sets his official visits

Citadel grad transfer Hayden Brown (photo cred- players IG page)

On Friday, the Citadel grad transfer Hayden Brown announced his final three schools. When Brown hit the transfer portal in early March, he had over forty schools reach out to him. The 6-foot-5 forward led the Southern Conference in rebounds per game (9.5) and was fourth in points per game (18.8).

Brown has worked his way through the calls, and the second team All-SoCon performer has narrowed down and set official visits with three programs. On3 caught up with Hayden Brown to talk about each school and his visit dates.

“These are my final three, Loyola-Chicago, South Carolina, and Georgia Tech,” Brown said. “I visited Loyola-Chicago last weekend. I have my visit set to South Carolina on April 8, and I’m going to Georgia Tech on April 18. I’ll have my decision soon after that Georgia Tech visit.”

Brown talks recruitment

South Carolina: “Has some great young talent coming in, and I believe Coach (Lamont) Paris is ready to take on a new program head-on. He isn’t settling for mediocrity.”

Georgia Tech: “They are an amazing school with a unique and gritty style of play. Their style is fitting for a unique player like me.”

Loyola-Chicago: “Simply put, they just know how to win. They have a young and fiery staff, and I believe they will immediately be a force in the A10.”

Brown’s take

“I want to be a part of a healthy culture that is bigger than themselves,” Brown said. “Culture is everything to me. I love people, so I am looking for schools, staffs, and players that are solid relationally across the board. Ultimately too, I want to win. I want to go to a program that I will be able to make an impact in, off and on the court.”

at The Citadel

Hayden Brown had a career for the record books while playing for the Bulldogs. Brown graduated fourth in school history in total rebounds (748) and first in defensive rebounds (554). He sits fourth (286) and eighth (252) in single season total rebounds and first (219) and second (197) in single season defensive rebounds. Brown’s 563 points scored this season puts him fifth on the school’s all-time single-season list.

Brown finished ninth all-time at the Citadel in career field goals made (516), and he is sixth all time in career field goal percentage (50.1-percent)