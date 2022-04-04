Barrie Youngfellow, Star of ‘It’s a Living,’ Dies at 75
By Martin Holmes, TV Insider
WFMZ-TV Online
2 days ago
Barrie Youngfellow, a veteran actor best known for playing Jan Hoffmeyer Gray in the 1980s sitcom It’s a Living, has died. She was 75. The beloved sitcom star passed away last Monday (March 28), as confirmed by her family in an online obituary. “She was the best of friends and had...
Conrad Janis, a busy character actor best known for playing Mindy McConnell's father Frederick on the Robin Williams sitcom Mork & Mindy, has died. He was 94. The actor, who was also a jazz trombonist and owned an art gallery, had over 100 credits to his name. Janis died of...
Acting came naturally to teen icon Kristy McNichol, who starred in Family on ABC for five seasons. The two-time Emmy winner walked away from Hollywood years later, but not before establishing an incredible legacy as a television star. Kristy, born in 1962, started appearing in commercials, much like her older...
It’s not every day that the relationships actors play out on screen reflect the bonds they share with their castmates, but for Barry Livingston and the late Tim Considine, there seemed to have existed a pleasant example to the contrary. The My Three Sons star died on March 3...
Estelle Harris has died due to natural causes in Palm Desert, Calif., PEOPLE confirms. She was 93. The actress' family announced her death in a statement to Deadline on Saturday. "It is with the greatest remorse and sadness to announce that Estelle Harris has passed on this evening at 6:25...
Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
A 24-year-old rapper killed in a Washington D.C. area shooting's funeral was a bit different, with some even saying it's "unethical" and "extreme." Markelle Morrow, who went by the rapper name 'Goonew', had a different funeral that organizers called "The Final Show," with the centerpiece of the party being his embalmed body, propped up in a corner.
Jon Batiste is a married man! During a Monday morning appearance on CBS Sunday Morning just hours after he took home five awards during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards Sunday night, the Album of the Year winner and his longtime partner Suleika Jaouad revealed they secretly married amid Jaouad's cancer diagnosis.
Al Roker has been very candid with his fans and followers about his journey towards becoming as healthy as can be. In a new chat he did with his wife, ABC journalist Deborah Roberts, the Today star provided a rare detailed glimpse into his life at home with his family.
TLC introduced fans to Amy Halterman (née Slaton) and Tammy Slaton from Dixon, Kentucky, on the reality series 1000-Lb Sisters, following two siblings trying to support each other amid their respective weight loss...
The Goldbergs‘ ninth season has been steeped in drama, particularly when one of its core cast members abruptly left the series. Jeff Garlin, who played Goldberg family patriarch Murray exited the long-running ABC comedy following an HR investigation and while his character makes brief appearances in single shots, there’s been some creative camera work at play. This has been noticed by viewers who commented online, prompting star Wendi McLendon-Covey, who plays matriarch Beverly, to respond on social media.
Click here to read the full article. UPDATED, 2 PM: Marcia Gay Harden has closed her deal to star in CBS’ untitled Mother & Son Legal Drama Pilot, replacing Geena Davis.
EXCLUSIVE, 11 AM: There is a major casting change on CBS’ untitled Mother & Son Legal Drama Pilot. Oscar winner Marcia Gay Harden is in negotiations to play the female lead opposite Skylar Astin. She will replace fellow Oscar winner Geena Davis, who was originally cast in the pilot but is no longer part of the project.
I hear the pilot had a table read at the top of last week...
While attending the launch of Kylie and Kendall Jenner’s new makeup collection, Kris Jenner showed off a brand new hairstyle, which was much different than the look we’re used to seeing her rock!. Kris Jenner changed things up with her look for a night out on April 5....
Ben Stiller is reportedly in talks to star in a stage play of The Shining as Jack Torrence, the role Jack Nicholson played in the movie adaptation of Stephen King's horror novel. The production would be staged in London before an eventual move to Broadway. Ivo van Hove, whose credits include West Side Story and A View from the Bridge, is set to direct.
Jason Momoa is returning to Apple TV+ for another big role. Momoa will star in Chief of War, a historical drama series about Hawaii. The Aquaman star is also co-writing the script with Thomas Pa'a Sibbett, who co-wrote Momoa's 2018 action movie Braven. Chief of War will track the story...
“Yellowstone” fans might recognize Josh Lucas as the young version of John Dutton. But where else have we seen the actor?. Both before and after his “Yellowstone” stints, Lucas has starred in some hit films and television dramas. We’re here to break down the star’s acting history and personal life.
Matthew McConaughey is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. After kickstarting his career in the 1990s, he rapidly became known for his roles in various romantic comedies. Several classics include “How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days,” “Failure to Launch,” and “Fool’s Gold.” However, in speaking about the growth of his career, the actor revealed he once “dropped tears” and nearly had to change careers after turning down a $14.5 million offer for a movie. See what he has to say about the experience in the clip below.
From an old friend to a former beau, see stars who reconnected with, married, and even remarried a guy from their past. Whether she’s performing on stage or simply posting on Instagram, singer Monica is always going to show love to and represent for rapper Corey Miller, known as C-Murder. If you haven’t been following, the two were an item in the ’90s. The New Orleans native, who is the brother of Master P, was sentenced to life in prison in 2009 for the shooting death of a teen named Steve Thomas at a nightclub in 2002. But witnesses have since come forward claiming Miller’s innocence and allege that they were forced by police to give false information and testify against him. Since then, there’s been a major push to get him released, with attorney Benjamin Crump joining his legal team, Kim Kardashian getting involved, and Monica leading the way.
The upcoming TV series about the making of The Godfather has dropped its first trailer! The Offer will take a dramatized look behind the scenes of Frances Ford Coppola's classic crime drama epic, and all the many things that happened to almost make the Oscar-winning film never happen at all. The trailer for The Offer weaves together the worlds of classic Hollywood and the old school mob underworld, as producer Albert S. Ruddy (Miles Teller) tries to walk between both worlds to get Mario Puzo's story onto the screen.
Comments / 0