Review: ‘Benjamin Franklin’ Is Most Engaging When It’s Trying to Solve a Puzzle

By Linda Maleh, TV Insider
 2 days ago

How did such a staunch monarchist become a leader of the American Revolution? This question is the driving force in Ken Burns’ latest documentary on revered Founding Father and celebrated inventor Benjamin Franklin. The four-hour event is most engaging whenever it’s endeavoring to solve that puzzle. Tonight’s...

Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Benjamin Franklin’ On PBS, A Ken Burns Docuseries About The Inventive And Worldly Founding Father

Benjamin Franklin, Ken Burns’ new 2-part, 4-hour docuseries about the famous Founding Father and statesman tries to set a complete picture of what author Walter Isaacson calls “by far the most approachable of our founders.”  BENJAMIN FRANKLIN: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: We see the moon peeking through clouds. As Benjamin Franklin, we hear the voice of Mandy Patinkin say, “Histories of lives are seldom entertaining, unless they contain something admirable or exemplary.” The Gist: The docuseries follows the usual Burns formula: Interviews with historians, archival documents and illustrations, and voice overs reading passages written by Franklin and others (Patinkin is supported...
DoYouRemember?

Even When She Died At 85, Shirley Temple Was Known As The Little Girl Who Saved America

From the perspective of 2022 it seems pretty hard to believe that nearly a century ago there was a little girl who danced, sang and smiled her way into the heart of America, and played an important role in somehow making everyone believe that a better day was coming. That little girl was Shirley Temple and she became one of the biggest sensations in show business history.
American Songwriter

The Meaning of “Like a Rolling Stone” by Bob Dylan

Perhaps the most recognizable and popular song by the legendary American songwriter and performer Bob Dylan, “Like a Rolling Stone” certainly crystalized the artist going electric. With it, the folk lifestyle and image he’d cultivated went in the rear-view mirror. The Origins. Dylan first released “Like a...
thecinemaholic.com

7 Movies Like CODA You Must See

Sian Heder wrote and directed ‘CODA,’ a familial coming-of-age tale of a talented singer. Recreating the story of the French movie ‘The Bélier Family,’ the story revolves around Ruby Rossi, the only hearing member in a family of four. Her life takes a new direction when Bernardo “Mr. V” Villalobos, the choir teacher at school, discovers her singing talent. While the possibilities seem endless, Ruby hesitates to leave the family without an interpreter.
San Francisco Chronicle

Review: Roger Guenvuer Smith’s ‘Otto Frank’ explores human capacity for evil

If his solo show “Otto Frank” were courtroom testimony, Roger Guenvuer Smith’s hypnotic voice and grave demeanor would command a jury’s attention. Seated at a wooden desk and leaning into a microphone at the Magic Theatre in San Francisco, where the Campo Santo production opened on Saturday, March 12, the Berkeley-born actor does indeed invoke the solemnity of a trial. In a structure that both focuses and blunts the evening’s dramatic impact, the creator/performer is witness and prosecutor, defendant and judge.
EW.com

The Candy House review: Jennifer Egan returns with a chaotic, wonderful Goon Squad sequel

It's hard to recall a more unlikely literary smash than Jennifer Egan's slim 2010 opus A Visit From the Goon Squad, a dense, dazzling hybrid of fun-size character studies and PowerPointed metafiction that became a nightstand fixture and went on to win a Pulitzer Prize. And singularities, pretty much by definition, don't tend to get sequels, at least outside the realm of paperback Hobbits and boy wizards.
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks Jazz Fest to introduce "Listening Room" at DoubleTree Hotel

READING, Pa. -- It's a sound quality you most likely have never heard before. "The great transparency the layering the depth of image that this system conveyed to them," Dough White of Tidal Audio said. It's not necessarily so much about the smooth jazz filling the room -- but the...
The Atlantic

The Melville of American Painting

“I am not at all sure that I know what Americanism really is,” the art critic Elisabeth Luther Cary told readers of The New York Times in 1936, “but so the case stands: Americanism really is, and, in art, Winslow Homer is its great exemplar.” There was little disagreement. His very name seemed made for the job, half muscular Greek adventure, half fretful Yankee Calvinism (his parents were inspired by the Congregational pastor Hubbard Winslow). During his lifetime, he managed—not without strategizing—to be both popular with the hoi polloi and admired by his peers. After his death in 1910, his husky seafarers and oddly concrete ocean sprays were a bridge between old-fashioned storytelling pictures and the 20th-century preference for expressive form. In 1995, when the National Gallery of Art, in Washington, D.C., assembled a magisterial retrospective, Homer was still “America’s greatest and most national painter.” He gave us our best selves: Currier and Ives without the kitsch, modernism with a human face. To John Updike, he was simply “painting’s Melville.”
The Hollywood Reporter

Nehemiah Persoff, Actor in ‘Some Like It Hot,’ ‘On the Waterfront’ and ‘Yentl,’ Dies at 102

Nehemiah Persoff, a charter member of the Actors Studio who appeared in dozens of notable films and TV shows, from Some Like It Hot and On the Waterfront to The Twilight Zone and The Untouchables, has died. He was 102. Persoff died Tuesday night at an acute care facility in San Luis Obispo, California, his son Dan told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterBobby Rydell, Pop Singer and 'Bye Bye Birdie' Actor, Dies at 79John Zaritsky, Oscar-Winning Documentary Filmmaker, Dies at 79Mantas Kvedaravicius, Lithuanian Documentary Filmmaker, Dies in Ukraine at 45 The prolific character actor also portrayed Henry Fonda’s brother-in-law in Alfred Hitchcock’s The Wrong Man (1956),...
