ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, NY

Hampton Addresses Free Tuition For Ukraine Students Criticism

By ddooleyhbcu
NewsOne
NewsOne
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Uiq3_0eyleDOX00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZumEA_0eyleDOX00

Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty

H ampton University has received significant backlash from its students and alumni after the school announced it would allow students impacted by the war in Ukraine to study at their campus for free.

In March, the school announced that it would allow students studying in Ukraine and around the world who are impacted by the ongoing war to attend the Virginia-based HBCU in the summer for free.

The backlash on social media came swiftly as many people questioned why the University would help these international students while many students already on campus were struggling themselves.

We have received criticism and we’ve received calls asking for further explanation,” said Margaret Martin the Hampton University Ukrainian Chair in an exclusive with NewsOne. “At the core of it, we are simply saying that we can help because we are an institution of higher education, we can help in that area.”

The idea to help these students came from Hampton University President Dr. William Harvey who has stepped up and offered similar assistance in situations like this before. Hampton offered Xavier University of Louisiana students a chance to study at Hampton for free when Hurricane Katrina caused serious damage to their campus. Years later, Students at the University of the Bahamas would get the same opportunity after Hurricane Dorian.

“His thinking was that when Hampton has the ability to offer assistance and help to people in need we try to do that,” said Martin. “Hampton is in the business of education and service that’s been our legacy since our founding in 1868.”

Many in the HBCU community were critical of the move by Hampton because students who don’t even go to the University were getting free access to resources on campus that many other students could have utilized. The University says that their students are their first concern and they encourage any student to ask for help.

Martin said that none of the money allotted strictly for Hampton students will be touched for the Ukraine initiative. Hampton students have access to $30 million in annual endowed scholarship money and $73 million in federal funding.

“Our students here at Hampton are first. They are our first concern, They are the center and the focus of what we do here,” stated Martin. “There is no project, there is no group of people that we would ever put before them or that we consider more important than they are.”

The conversation around this decision by Hampton officials has sparked a national conversation about how HBCUs should insert themselves into world issues.

“It’s an act of kindness for people who have been displaced. Students who have had to flee the country on a moment’s notice and have either landed in their home countries or a country that is not home wishing to continue their educational pursuit,” said Martin. “We saw that as an opportunity to lend a helping hand and we hope and believe that our student body is coming to understand that and that our alumni base is coming to understand that.“

SEE ALSO:

Hampton University’s Free Tuition Offer To Ukraine Students Draws Attention To Debt Crisis At HBCUs

Hampton University Professor Leads Initiative To Bring Health Screenings To Black Barbershops

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Qo6z_0eyleDOX00

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
City
Hampton, NY
Fortune

Biden’s student loan forgiveness climbs to $16 billion—here’s who gets it

A little more than a year in office, President Joe Biden has canceled approximately $16 billion in federal student loan debt. While he campaigned on canceling up to $10,000 in debt per borrower, the rounds of cancellations he’s announced so far have been for targeted groups, including borrowers with disabilities, those students who were defrauded by their institutions, and people who work in public service.
POTUS
WHYY

Why your student loan payments may be delayed (again)

This story first appeared in NPR’s Education newsletter. Sign up to get early access to exclusive stories like this. Federal student loan payments are supposed to resume in May, more than two years after they were paused because of the pandemic. But the U.S. Department of Education recently emailed unusual guidance to the companies that manage its $1.6 trillion student loan portfolio, throwing that timing into doubt.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Harvey
The US Sun

Student loans 2022 – Huge monthly payments to resume in May if freeze isn’t extended as Dems push Biden to ‘end debt’

STUDENT loans repayments are set to begin in just weeks when a federal freeze ends soon. The first federal student loan deferment was established through the CARES Act. The CARES Act was a stimulus bill passed by Congress and signed into law by former President Donald Trump on March 27, 2020, in response to the Covid–19 pandemic.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
thecentersquare.com

Biden expected to push back student loan repayment to September

(The Center Square) – The Biden administration is expected to extend the student loan repayment freeze, which was scheduled to end May 1. The new pause on repayment will likely go through Aug. 31 of this year. News of the extension was welcomed by some, and many progressives called...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hampton University#Ukraine#College#Getty H Ampton University#Hbcu
KVIA

NMSU graduate students rally for tuition coverage

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Dozens of New Mexico State University graduate students plan on rallied for full tuition coverage at the board of regents meeting on Monday afternoon. "Rather than work with us to negotiate solutions, you continue to work against us," said Matthew Varakian, a student pursuing his graduate degree in astronomy. “Invest in NMSU. Pay your workers."
PROTESTS
K92.3

A Midwest College is Offering More Students FREE Tuition

With goods and services on the rise thanks to inflation, it's nice to cut costs where you can. One midwest college is cutting out a huge cost for more families--the cost of a college education. According to KETV, the University of Nebraska is promising to give free college tuition to...
COLLEGES
KPVI Newschannel 6

UAHT offers free tuition with Arkansas Future Grant

HOPE, Ark. - Some students currently attending, or thinking about applying to the University of Arkansas Hope - Texarkana could possibly earn that degree or certificate for free. The college is now offering students a new grant to support programs that focus on providing training for in-demand skills that will...
COLLEGES
1420 WBSM

Massachusetts Seniors Lose Free Higher Ed Tuition Benefit

So here I am, a golden ager, a senior citizen. My wife thinks I embrace my senior citizenship a bit too enthusiastically, but after successfully navigating 64 spins around the sun without falling off the Earth, I feel I have earned the right to do so. After all, not everyone makes it this far. My paternal grandfather died when he was just 63 years old.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
bizjournals

Is a college degree still worth the price tag?

A college degree costs substantial time and money. There is strong evidence, however, that college is well worth the investment. The cost of attending college has certainly increased, meaning the average student will often take out loans to help cover the tuition, books and room and board costs required to earn a degree.
COLLEGES
WOWT

University of Nebraska expands free tuition program, extends FAFSA deadline

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The University of Nebraska is expanding its promise of free tuition to qualifying students. The university’s Nebraska Promise, launched in 2020, offered tuition-free attendance to students with family incomes of $60,000 or less. In a recent announcement, the university has increased this threshold to $65,000 or less.
NEBRASKA STATE
NewsOne

NewsOne

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsOne.com is your destination for news and information for and about Blacks in America. Filled with original stories, diverse opinions, photos, videos and polls, NewsOne is dedicated to deepening out audiences’ understanding about current events and their impact on black lives.

 https://newsone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy