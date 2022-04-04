ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar backpedals after latest criticism of LeBron James

By Dan Mennella
 2 days ago

Basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar addressed his frequent criticisms of four-time NBA MVP LeBron James on Sunday.

The Hall of Famer, who was on hand at Staples Center to present his namesake social justice award to Lakers veteran Carmelo Anthony, said he feels conflicted about James because of what he described as inconsistent behavior.

"Some of the things he's done and said are really beneath him, as far as I can see," Abdul-Jabbar said prior to the Nuggets-Lakers game. "Some of the great things that he's done, he's standing on both sides of the fence almost, you know? It makes it hard for me to accept that when he's committed himself to a different take on everything. It's hard to figure out where he's standing. You've got to check him out every time."

Kareem, fresh off his stinging critique of actor Will Smith for slapping Oscars host Chris Rock, has previously voiced his displeasure with James on a number of occasions, for example when James appeared to express skepticism about Covid-19 by comparing it to the common cold and the flu in an Instagram post.

Abdul-Jabbar slammed James' post as a " blow to his worthy legacy ."

That criticism came shortly after Kareem blasted James for doing a Sam Cassell-style "big balls" celebration after sinking a dagger 3-pointer in a game against the Pacers. The stunt earned LeBron a league fine.

"Absolutely, a higher expectation for him because he understands the issues and spoken to them quite forcefully and eloquently," Abdul-Jabbar said on Sunday. "I think he has so much going for him in terms of respect and accomplishment and he shouldn't stoop to those moments."

Abdul-Jabbar reiterated that he has no hard feelings personally toward James, admires much of his philanthropic work, and would welcome a chance to discuss his comments further.

"If he would take the time, I definitely got the time," Abdul-Jabbar said. "I admire the things that he's done that have gotten all our attention. Sending a whole school to college? Wow. That's amazing. His thoughtfulness and willingness to back it up with his wallet, you got to give him credit for that. So I'm not throwing stones. I just wish he wouldn't -- you know, some of the things he's done, he should be embarrassed about. That's just where I'm coming from."

Later on Sunday, Kareem took to social media to claim his "off-hand" remarks had been "blown out of proportion."

