Reno, NV

Strong winds, record temps possible this week at Lake Tahoe

By Staff Report
Tahoe Daily Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Strong winds kick off the week at Lake Tahoe which will be followed by possible record breaking warm temperatures. The National Weather Service in Reno has in place a lake wind advisory that begins at 11 a.m. Monday and lasts through 10 p.m....

