Boston Bruins at Columbus Blue Jackets odds, picks and prediction

By Ryan Dodson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Boston Bruins (43-20-5) visit the Buckeye State to battle the Columbus Blue Jackets (32-32-5) Monday at Nationwide Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we look at the Bruins vs. Blue Jackets odds and lines, and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and bets.

The Beantown Bullies have won eight of their last 10 games and just dismissed the Blue Jackets 5-2 on the front end of the home-and-home Saturday. Boston sits two points behind the Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs in the Atlanta Division as they look to avoid the first-round matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes they’re currently pegged for.

The Blue Jackets have fallen in the tank as they’ve lost six contests in a row. They are mathematically still in the hunt, but they’re down 15 points with 13 games to go.

Bruins at Blue Jackets odds, spread and lines

  • Money line: Bruins -240 (bet $240 to win $100) | Blue Jackets +190 (bet $100 to win $190)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Bruins -1.5 (+105) | Blue Jackets +1.5 (-130)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 6.5 (O: -102 | U: -122)

Bruins at Blue Jackets projected goalies

Linus Ullmark (21-9-2, 2.65 GAA, .910 SV%) vs. Elvis Merzlikins (22-18-5, 3.41 GAA, .902 SV%, 2 SO)

Ullmark was great in March with a 4-1-1 record, 2.20 GAA and .915 SV%. The tandem of G Jeremy Swayman and Ullmark has really solidified the back end for the B’s. This is his first matchup against Columbus this season, and he is fresh with his last game coming March 31.

Merzlikins wasn’t terrible Saturday as he was pelted for 40 shots and allowed just 3 goals. Once the net was empty, the Bruins scored 2 more. He’s 0-1-1 with a 3.47 GAA and a .903 SV% across two games against the Bruins this season.

Bruins at Blue Jackets odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Bruins 5, Blue Jackets 2

The Bruins are a complete team right now. C Patrice Bergeron has a goal and 6 helpers in four games since returning from injury. RW David Pastrnak had 10 goals and 8 assists in March.

Is it possible Columbus ends their losing streak here at home? Sure, but not likely, and we’re going to PASS on spending -240 on Boston.

Columbus has been profitable on the puck line at home as it’s 22-13 ATS, but there’s nothing in the data that tells us they can hang with the Bruins right now. RW Patrik Laine doesn’t have a goal in six games, and he didn’t even register a shot Saturday.

Take the even money and go with BRUINS -1.5 (+105).

Boston has been ablaze with four goals per game in its last 10 outings. Columbus, on the other hand, has just 14 goals in its last 6 games. The Over is 4-0 in the Bruins’ last four games and last four as favorites. The Over is 5-0-1 in the Blue Jackets’ last six games with a day of rest. Boston may need some empty-netters to push it across, but LEAN to the OVER 6.5 (-102).

