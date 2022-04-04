Water leak closes Bridgeport’s John Winthrop Elementary School

DANBURY — City Councilman Farley Santos announced his intention to run to represent the 109th District in the state House of Representatives on Monday. “Our entire community and our state face critical challenges that will affect our neighbors, our children and hard-working families, our seniors, and small businesses. We need leadership in Hartford that understands the unique challenges facing our community and how we can best address them to ensure a bright and prosperous future for everyone.” Santos said in an email. “On the City Council I worked to achieve resolutions for many neighborhood issues and have been a fierce advocate for our public schools and our seniors. The results I’ve achieved make a difference in our daily lives, and it’s that same record of results and work ethic I’ll bring to Hartford to continue delivering for Danbury.

DANBURY, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO