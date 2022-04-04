ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Water leak closes Bridgeport’s John Winthrop Elementary School

By Tara O'Neill
NewsTimes
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRIDGEPORT — One of the city’s elementary schools was...

www.newstimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Middletown Press

National teacher group impressed by Bridgeport schools

BRIDGEPORT — Word of the instruction happening at Cesar Batalla School is soon going to go nationwide, following a visit to the school by National Education Association executive board member Hanna Vaandering. Vaandering, who hails from Oregon, came away impressed with the learning environment at the school that Principal...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Richmond.com

Rezoning paves way for elementary school

New facility will replace, combine Gandy, Clay campuses. Ashland Town Council unanimously approved a conditional use permit (CUP) last week that clears the way for the construction of the new John Gandy Elementary School. The 30-acre site has frontage along Archie Cannon Drive and the new facility that replaces both...
ASHLAND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgeport, CT
Bridgeport, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Education
Local
Connecticut Government
Bridgeport, CT
Education
NBC Connecticut

Officials Investigate Bridgeport Building Collapse

Fire officials are at the scene of a collapse at an abandoned church in Bridgeport. Officials said the roof collapsed on the old True Pentecostal Church at 1267 Barnum Ave. Portions of the building collapse impacted a nearby building but no structural issues have been reported, according to firefighters. No...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Winthrop
FUN 107

Mattapoisett Elementary Schools Will Be Restructuring

Congratulations to Kevin Tavares. He has been named the new principal at Old Hammondtown School in Mattapoisett. Tavares will replace the legendary Rose Bowman, who has served as a Mattapoisett principal for 24 years and an educator for 50 years. A replacement for Bowman at the Center School has not...
MATTAPOISETT, MA
WLUC

Water main break closes Breitung Township Schools through Friday

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Disruption in the water supply to a Dickinson County School has closed it for the rest of the week. Around 4:00 a.m. Thursday, a water main broke outside of the Kingsford High School and Middle School building. Kingsford Public Works is still assessing damage and clearing...
KINGSFORD, MI
106.9 KROC

Rochester’s New Elementary School Just Unveiled Its Mascot

The Rochester School District's newest elementary school, Overland Elementary, just unveiled the name of its school mascot-- and it's pretty adorable. Picking a name for a public entity like a school can be a tricky process, as you might remember from last year when the Rochester School District finally selected the name 'Overland Elementary' as the name of its newest school, located on-- wait for it-- Overland Drive in northwest Rochester.
ROCHESTER, MN
KSDK

Students steer school bus to safety in Maine

TOPSHAM, Maine — The driver who experienced a medical event while driving a school bus in Topsham has died, according to an email from MSAD 75 superintendent Bob Lucy. School officials said Arthur McDougall, 77, of Lisbon was the one behind the wheel of the bus on Route 201 Monday morning.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary Schools#Eckart
NewsTimes

Dan Haar: West Haven Mayor Rossi must go. Lamont must do the deed

There’s a clear step that needs to happen with West Haven Mayor Nancy Rossi in that troubled city’s financial crisis. It goes beyond more investigation, tighter financial controls and stricter oversight by the state, although all of those things are likely. Listen to the words of Bob Stefanowski,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsTimes

Danbury councilman declares candidacy for state house

DANBURY — City Councilman Farley Santos announced his intention to run to represent the 109th District in the state House of Representatives on Monday. “Our entire community and our state face critical challenges that will affect our neighbors, our children and hard-working families, our seniors, and small businesses. We need leadership in Hartford that understands the unique challenges facing our community and how we can best address them to ensure a bright and prosperous future for everyone.” Santos said in an email. “On the City Council I worked to achieve resolutions for many neighborhood issues and have been a fierce advocate for our public schools and our seniors. The results I’ve achieved make a difference in our daily lives, and it’s that same record of results and work ethic I’ll bring to Hartford to continue delivering for Danbury.
DANBURY, CT
NewsTimes

Police: 10 to 15 Danbury middle school students sickened by suspected chocolate edible

DANBURY — Police are continuing to investigate after a large group of students at Rogers Park Middle School fell ill Thursday from eating what authorities believe was a chocolate marijuana edible. “As the investigation continued, between 10 and 15 students consumed pieces of a WONKA BAR, which three other...

Comments / 0

Community Policy