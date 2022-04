DELAWARE – Police reform is back on the table in the Delaware General Assembly. What State Senator Elizabeth Lockman is calling an “erosion” of public trust in law enforcement, is exactly what she tried to tackle with Senate Bill 149 last session. The legislation would have made major changes to the Law Enforcement Officers Bill of Rights (LEOBOR). “It’s not that [bill proponents] don’t want to have policing in our communities. But, they want to be able to feel that they can trust the way that that’s being practiced,” said Sen. Lockman.

