The Associated Students Incorporated at CSU Bakersfield has started taking applications for open positions for the 2022-2023 Board of Directors. Application deadlines will close March 25 at 11 a.m. ASI will be hosting election programs each week up to the application deadline to help students learn more about ASI, how to run a campaign, and what positions are available. A campus wide email was sent out to all campus students with information about ASI elections and a link to begin the application process through Google forms. ASI also encourages anyone interested to follow their platforms on social media for the elections calendar of events.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 26 DAYS AGO