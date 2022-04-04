ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponca City, OK

School Board Election Scheduled for April 5th

poncacitynow.com
 2 days ago

A school board election is scheduled for Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Two board of education wards are open and both wards drew opponents. Ward 2: Incumbent is Nancy Zimmerschied, Opponent is Tracy Davis McCloud. Ward 4: Incumbent...

www.poncacitynow.com

ELECTIONS
