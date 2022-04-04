ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, April 4, 2022

cowboystatedaily.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise between Yoder and Huntley was taken by Rob...

cowboystatedaily.com

K2 Radio

Why Wyoming Is The Least Populated State?

Wyoming is such a beautiful state. There are a lot of opportunities for anyone who wants to build just about any kind of dream. 80% of America lives East of what seems to be a dividing line between the Midwest and the east coast. There are some big pockets of...
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

New Miss Rodeo Wyoming Announced

The Miss Rodeo Wyoming Association has a new Miss Rodeo Wyoming for 2022, announcing that Madelaine McElwee has taken over after the resignation of Sierra Butler. McElwee, who was born and raised in Laramie, was 1st-Runner Up at the Miss Rodeo Wyoming 2022 Pagent and will be making her first appearance at the University of Wyoming Art Gala on April 9.
LARAMIE, WY
K2 Radio

Big Game Shed Hunting Begins May 1 On Wyoming’s Public Lands

If you're a hunter you know that every spring animals like Elk, Moose and Deer all lose their antlers and causes another season. Shed hunting season, which happens every spring in Wyoming. The antlers almost immediately start growing back once they fall off. When mating season ends, the testosterone of...
WYOMING STATE
Power 102.9 NoCo

Could This $26 Million Cattle Ranch Be Colorado’s Yellowstone?

It could be possible to start your very own Dutton legacy in 2022 with a massive Colorado cattle ranch. No one can say for sure how large the Dutton Yellowstone Ranch actually is. However, there has been a lot of speculation. It has been mentioned in the show that the property is the size of Rhode Island. The state of Rhode Island is approximately 776,000 square acres, which is pretty huge.
COLORADO STATE
City
Yoder, WY
City
Huntley, WY
City
Cheyenne, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
News Radio 1310 KLIX

7 Worst Animals to be Attacked by in Idaho

Being attacked by an animal is some people's worst fear. The thought of being clawed, bitten, and potentially eaten does not sound like a fun time. While the thought of seeing a wild animal up close sounds like a once-in-a-lifetime chance, depending on the animal, it doesn't always go according to plan. When you get away with an awesome photo or video, it is an amazing story and a moment you will never forget, but when things go south, it is entirely different. Recently, a hiker in Montana was killed by a grizzly bear, and weeks before that a man was attacked by a moose in Idaho. With these attacks and death happening, it got me thinking about what would be the worst animal to be attacked by in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
101.9 KING FM

Snow, Blowing Snow Expected In SE Wyoming Monday, Tuesday

While the brunt of a winter storm is expected to track into Colorado and Kansas rather than SE Wyoming, forecasters with the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service say we can still probably expect some snow and less-than-ideal travel conditions over the next couple of days. The agency posted...
CHEYENNE, WY
News Break
Politics
Jackson Hole Radio

Twice as many grizzlies relocated in Wyoming

The 2021 Annual Report of Grizzly Bear Management Captures, Relocations and Removals has been released now by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. Because grizzly bears remain under federal protection, Game and Fish manages them in Wyoming under the direction of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. During 2021 in response to conflicts investigated by Game and Fish, Large Carnivore Section personnel captured 45 individual grizzly bears in an attempt to prevent or resolve conflicts. Most captures were adult males.
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Cowboy Who Slapped Wyoming Tourist Empathizes With Will Smith

"Some people just need SLAPPIN'!" Said Rusty Wagner of Yoder Wyoming. "Guy insults your wife, WHAP! Frankly, I think that Chris Rock fella should have seen it coming." "Just like that New York yahoo who came round these parts insulting us. He just pulled into our little town of Yoder Wyoming and gets out, scratching his head and making all sorts of comments on the dumb suckers who live in a place like this. Only he didn't say SUCKERS!"
WYOMING STATE
Huron Daily Tribune

Mondays in Midland: Nicholas Basaraba was born in Wyoming, has designed video games

Nicholas Basaraba is a senior at H.H. Dow High School. He lives in Midland with his father and stepmother, Shannon and Sandy Basaraba, and his grandmother, Karen Basaraba. “I like living in Midland; it’s fun,” Nicholas said. “I wish the weather was nicer and more consistent, but the schools are super nice.”
NewsTalk 95.5

Three Montana Podcasts Ready for Your Monday Morning

If you're looking for some Montana specific podcasts to download for your Monday morning... Is he "Mad Vlad" Putin? Or is he a thug taking advantage of Western weakness to launch his attack on Ukraine? We caught up with former CIA Operations Officer Sam Faddis, who also talked about the nuclear threat given his background as head of the CIA's CWMD (Weapons of Mass Destruction) unit at the CIA's counterterrorism center.
MONTANA STATE
WyoPreps

Sheridan’s Addie Pendergast Stars in Buffalo Track Meet

Addie Pendergast of Sheridan is certainly enjoying her sophomore season. She has the best times in the girl's ranks on the Wyoming track scene in 2 events, the 100-meter dash and the 400. She ran 12.40 in Broomfield, Colorado against top-notch competition and posted a 56.18 time in the 400 in that same meet.
BUFFALO, WY
Wyoming News

Do you know your state's signature drink? Find out Wyoming's here

Every U.S. state has something it's proud of—and that's especially true of its signature drinks. These are drinks that locals love and ones tourists love to seek out. You know the ones we’re talking about. Can you imagine a trip to California without a glass of Napa Valley red wine? Or breezing through Seattle without a piping-hot cup of coffee? Sometimes it’s the signature drink that helps to solidify a destination’s character. There is no hard-and-fast rule when it comes to defining a state’s signature...
WYOMING STATE
BoardingArea

Sunday Morning Photograph March 13 2022: Bighorn Sheep in Utah.

I was hiking along the trail of Capitol Gorge in Capitol Reef National Park in southern Utah one cool sunny day when I heard some noises — and when I was treated to the sight of some bighorn sheep which were gathered together nearby, I snuck behind some brush to hide so that I can observe them and photograph them undisturbed.
UTAH STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

The Mystery of Wyoming’s Campstool Kid

A new Youtube page has popped up called The Campstool Kid. Campstool is the name of the ranch that surrounds Devils Tower, Wyoming. It looks like the videos are being shot, and edited by someone who works there. They center around THE KID!. Well... the kid makes appearances in these...
WYOMING STATE
95.7 KEZJ

Why Idaho is Not One of the Safest States in the United States from COVID

COVID has been taking over the world and the country for over two years now, and while things have begun to settle down a little, it is still spreading across the globe. With the announcement of a new variant of COVID last month making its way through Europe and expected to spread like the rest, it is a fair question to ask which states are the safest from the disease. Multiple things need to be considered when taking this into account, but there is a list online that ranks the states which are the safest and which ones are more prone to the spreading pandemic.
IDAHO STATE

