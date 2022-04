A child was struck by a car and killed Friday morning. The accident happened on the city’s east side near the intersection of 21st and Post Rd. The 7-year-old was at a bus stop outside of an apartment complex when he was hit in a roadway. Other students witnessed the incident. Two vehicles were involved, but one left the scene. Police are investigating the incident as a fatal crash and as a hit and run.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 19 DAYS AGO