The One Fruit You Should Be Eating Daily For A Stronger Immune System This Spring

Leading a lifestyle that promotes a healthy immune system involves lots of components—from getting good sleep, to partaking in regular physical activity, and even managing stress. But diet is one of the most important—when you don’t have all the nutrients you need, your body won’t be able to perform at its best. Vitamin C is probably the one thing you think of when it comes to foods you should eat to promote immune health. But why exactly do we need Vitamin C in our diet for our immune system to function at its best?

“Vitamin C is a water-soluble vitamin, which among other things, plays a role in supporting a healthy immune system. Vitamin C is an essential vitamin, meaning that your body is unable to make it on its own, so the vitamin must be retrieved from outside sources, like food, in order to receive all of the impressive benefits.” Says Carissa Galloway , RDN, a Premier Protein Nutrition Consultant . Besides this, Vitamin C also supports the immune system due to its antioxidant properties and boosts the production of white blood cells, which are essential for fighting off infection efficiently.



So what exactly causes a weakened immune system? Ultimately, this is a broad term, and can be caused by lots of things—sometimes it can be caused by underlying diseases, but in other cases, it is caused by external lifestyle factors. “People often engage in behaviors that we may not be able to clinically diagnose as ‘weakening the immune system,’ however, these behaviors can lead to biological changes in our body that leave us less equipped to deal with an infection like a virus, for example, once we encounter it. Lack of sleep, poor nutrition, smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, high stress and high levels of exercise are all examples of behaviors that leave us less prepared to deal with infection.” Galloway explains. As stated previously, leading a healthy lifestyle is essential for a strong immune system, and making sure to include Vitamin C in your diet is a helpful part of that.

Citrus fruits are especially high in Vitamin C, and lemons are one of the best and easiest for getting in your Vitamin C everyday. Cooking with lemon by adding it to a sauce, marinade, or salad dressing are all great ways to reap its benefits, but one of the most efficient is by adding it to water. “Adding a lemon wedge and scoop of honey to any cup of tea for an extra boost of vitamin C.” Says Anna Glennon, Integrative Nutrition Health Coach . Starting your day with a warm cup of lemon water is a great way to kick your day off with a healthy dose of Vitamin C.



Because your body doesn’t produce Vitamin C on its own, you need to make sure to get it in your diet somehow. It does everything from protect you from free radicals, to support the production of healthy blood cells, and boosts your intake of antioxidants. All of these things will strengthen your immune system and prepare you to fight illness. Adding lemons to your food while cooking or even dropping a wedge or two in warm water are both ways you can make sure you’re consuming Vitamin C regularly.