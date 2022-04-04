ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSsg8_0eylRZWo00

April 4 (Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic right now:

Shanghai to extend lockdown of 26 million people

Shanghai will remain under lockdown as it reviews results of an exercise to test all of its 26 million residents for COVID-19, authorities said on Monday.

The city began its two-stage lockdown on March 28, initially in Shanghai's eastern districts and later expanded to cover the whole city.

The curbs, which have massively disrupted daily life and business operations in China's financial hub, were initially scheduled to end at 5 a.m. local time (9 p.m. GMT) on Tuesday.

The country sent the military and thousands of healthcare workers into Shanghai to help carry out tests on Monday, in one of the country's biggest-ever public health responses. read more

Western diplomats have expressed concern about separating children from their parents as part of COVID curbs - a situation that has arisen in Shanghai as the government tries to stamp out the spread of the virus. read more

CanSinoBIO's mRNA vaccine candidate cleared for trials in China

Chinese vaccine developer CanSino Biologics said on Monday its potential COVID-19 vaccine using the messenger RNA technology has been approved by China's medical products regulator to enter clinical trials. read more

Taiwan says new COVID cases won't affect re-opening plans

A recent rise in Taiwan's domestic COVID-19 cases will not affect plans to gradually re-open as hardly any of the new infections have caused serious illness, Premier Su Tseng-chang said on Sunday.

Unlike large parts of the rest of the world, Taiwan has kept the pandemic well under control due to strict and early control measures, including an efficient contact and tracing system and largely closing its borders. read more

U.S. poor died at much higher rate from COVID than rich - report

Americans living in poorer counties died during the pandemic at almost twice the rate of those in rich counties, a study released Monday by the Poor People's Campaign showed.

The study, based on income and death data from over 3,200 U.S. counties, shows an even bigger gap during the Delta variant that made up the U.S.'s fourth coronavirus wave, when people living in the lowest income counties died at five times the rate of those in the highest income counties. read more

Sweden to offer fourth jab to people aged 65 and above

Sweden will give a fourth shot of COVID-19 vaccine to people aged 65 and above to boost their defences against the disease, the health agency said on Monday. read more

Surging COVID cases force easyJet to cancel UK flights

A renewed surge of COVID-19 in Britain has forced airlines including easyJet to cancel hundreds of flights in recent days as staff sickness levels soar. read more

England dropped all its coronavirus restrictions earlier this year, including a legal requirement to self-isolate when testing positive and the need to wear masks in public places.

Indonesia greets Ramadan with mass prayer as curbs ease

The world's largest Muslim-majority nation of Indonesia welcomed the start of the holy fasting month of Ramadan with a mass prayer at Jakarta's grand mosque on Saturday, with plateauing coronavirus cases allowing for eased restrictions this year.

Thousands gathered after dusk at Istiqlal mosque in the Indonesian capital to join the Tarawih prayer, donning masks and using check-in apps to take part in the event. read more

Compiled by Linda Noakes, Editing by William Maclean

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 27

J
2d ago

Here's what you need to know: Eat healthy. Exercise. Take vitamins. The Covid shot is way more dangerous than Covid. Be good to to yourself and DO NOT give up your freedoms.

Reply(3)
23
let's go Brandon fjb
2d ago

what you need to know right now about covid is that it's a hoax population control and one world order

Reply
8
gunsnliberty1846
2d ago

I don’t need you or any “experts” to tell me what to know. I already know it was a plandemic orchestrated by the WEF…

Reply(3)
4
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taiwan#Western#Covid#Chinese#Cansino Biologics
WUSA9

Here's who Dr. Fauci thinks will need a 4th COVID vaccine dose in the immediate future

WASHINGTON — As a new variant makes its way across the United States, many are wondering if everyone will need a fourth COVID vaccine dose to protect themselves. WUSA9 took those questions to President Biden's Chief Medical Advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Infectious Disease Specialist with the Mayo Clinic, Dr. John O'Horo, and Executive Director of Johns Hopkins International Vaccine Access Center, Dr. William Moss.
PHARMACEUTICALS
deseret.com

What COVID-19 symptoms to expect from BA.2 as it arrives in the US

The new subvariant of the omicron variant — called BA.2 — is rapidly spreading in the United States, raising fears about another outbreak. Driving the news: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that the BA.2 variant is spreading rapidly in New York and New Jersey, according to CBS News.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Weather Channel

New COVID-19 Variant Worse than Omicron might Emerge in Next Two Years, Says UK Epidemiologist

There is a "high chance" that a new COVID-19 variant which is worse than Omicron will emerge in the next two years, England's chief medical officer, Chris Whitty has warned. He said that there was still a "long way to go" because the virus will continue to "throw surprises". He also insisted the virus — which now poses a similar death threat as flu — will be with us "for the rest of our lives", Daily Mail reported.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Lockdown
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
The Independent

What is Omicron XE? Symptoms of the new Covid variant as hundreds of cases found in UK

A new sub-variant of Omicron has been found in UK as the country battles a renewed surge of the coronavirus.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said that 4.9 million people in the UK were infected with Covid-19 as of last weekend - a record high during the pandemic.The surge is cases is thought to be down to people mixing more freely since Covid restrictions were dropped and the Omicron BA.2 sub-variant, known as Stealth Omicron. But now a further mutation has been detected that could be more transmissible, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned.What do we know so...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Omicron and its ‘stealth’ subvariant quietly merged into a contagious mutant called Omicron XE — and it already has two cases

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. With Omicron currently responsible for almost every new case of COVID-19 recorded worldwide, it is ideally suited to serve as the origin of new mutations that branch off from its genetic lineage.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

‘This virus has fooled us before’: Here’s how Fauci predicts stealth Omicron will spread across the U.S.

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The BA.2 subvariant of COVID, known as ‘stealth Omicron,’ is on the rise in Europe, Asia and, more recently, the U.S.—accounting for roughly 30% of all new infections this week, according to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Leaked documents reveal 'concerning' deal to allow China to deploy troops in island nation on Australia's doorstep

An explosive leaked document has revealed there could soon be Chinese military presence in the Solomon Islands, just off Australia's northeast coast. The Australian government is clamouring for answers after the draft document was posted online on Thursday suggesting Beijing could deploy troops to 'protect the safety of Chinese personnel and major projects in Solomon Islands'.
WORLD
MarketRealist

Lisinopril: Who Makes the Top Hypertension Drug in the U.S.?

Cardiovascular disease is rising worldwide. According to the CDC, one in every four Americans dies of heart disease, which makes it the leading cause of death in the U.S. High blood pressure is one of the major factors that increases the risk of heart disease. One of the first-line treatments for high blood pressure is lisinopril. It's the most popular medicine to treat high blood pressure in the U.S. So, who makes lisinopril?
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

New Nasal Spray Proven To Be Effective Against All COVID-19 Variants of Concern

New nasal spray treats Delta variant infection in mice, indicating broad spectrum results. Researchers have shown a new compound delivered in a nasal spray is highly effective in preventing and treating COVID-19 caused by the Delta variant in mice. The researchers, including at UBC, Université de Sherbrooke, and Cornell University,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

395K+
Followers
309K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy