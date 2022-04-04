ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State coach Ryan Day shares latest on Buckeyes as spring game approaches

By Natalie Comer
WSYX ABC6
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day addressed the...

abc6onyourside.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Brady Manek Releases Message After NCAA Tournament

North Carolina’s Brady Manek had a very uplifting message for his Twitter followers, despite losing in the National Championship on Monday night. The Tar Heels were up 15 at halftime but saw that lead erased in the second half. The Kansas Jayhawks came all the way back and won, 72-69 to clinch their first National Championship since 2008.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Ohio State Football Starter Is Reportedly Transferring

Bryson Shaw has entered the transfer portal, becoming the second Ohio State defensive back to plan his departure on Monday. Shaw started 12 games for the Buckeyes last season, recording 59 tackles, one interception, and a fumble recovery. Yet the redshirt junior was likely to lose playing time in a replenished secondary welcoming back Josh Proctor from a leg injury along with other incoming recruits.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NBC4 Columbus

Justin Ahrens transferring from Ohio State men’s basketball

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State men’s basketball forward Justin Ahrens is transferring from the Buckeyes, according to a school spokesperson. Ahrens also announced the news on Twitter where he thanked head coach Chris Holtmann and Buckeye nation for his four years in Columbus. “I’m extremely grateful for my teammates, all the relationships I have […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Larry Brown Sports

5-star prospect goes viral for insane 100 meter sprint

Nyckoles Harbor is one of the top-ranked football players in the Class of 2023, and you don’t even need to watch his football tape to see why. Harbor, a five-star recruit from Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, D.C., recently took part in a 100 meter race at a track track and field event. He came in first with a blazing time of 10.32 seconds. He didn’t exactly blow away the field, but he stuck out among the other competitors — literally.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Chiefs Trade Rumor Is Swirling: NFL World Reacts

Over the past few days, a rumor suggesting the Kansas City Chiefs could trade up in the 2022 NFL draft for a wide receiver has emerged. “I got a call last night from somebody who floated this rumor out that they heard about the Chiefs,” said 610’s Fescoe In The Morning. “And it was that the Chiefs trading both 1’s and their second-round picks — whether it’s 40 or 50, depending on how high they want to move up — to get to around Top 5 in the Draft. Now to get to Top 5 in the Draft, they would have to trade their two 1’s and that first second-round pick. If they want to get to 7-8 in the Draft, they can trade their two 1’s and their second second-round pick and move up to there. And the target, from what I heard yesterday, appears to be Garrett Wilson, the wide receiver out of Ohio State.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#Ohio Stadium#Buckeyes#American Football#College Football#Wsyx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day expects 'a lot of good things' for Ohio State on recruiting trail soon

Can we go ahead and get the cliche out of the way? Recruiting never stops in college football. That’s not much of a surprise to anyone who follows the sport closely. But there are times when action on the recruiting trail is slower than others. Right now, with spring football in full force, coaches are putting a ton of energy into their current teams than into recruiting.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Malik Hartford, No. 2 player in Ohio for 2023, commits to Ohio State

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Malik Hartford, the No. 2 player in Ohio for the class of 2023, committed to Ohio State on Wednesday. The four-star safety from Lakota West chose the Buckeyes over Notre Dame, Michigan and Cincinnati. Hartford was ranked as the No. 2 safety in Ohio until Pickerington Central’s Alex “Sonny” Styles […]
The Spun

Gonzaga Rumor Shot Down: College Basketball World Reacts

Amidst a wave of conference realignment around the NCAA, rumors regarding a possible Big East expansion have begun to swirl. The most intriguing name mentioned as a possible program to join the conference’s current 11-team field is the mid-major powerhouse Gonzaga Bulldogs. But on Wednesday, college basketball insider Jeff...
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy