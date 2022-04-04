ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

April showers? More like April downpours for Northeast, mid-Atlantic

By Jessica Storm,
AccuWeather
AccuWeather
 2 days ago

After a fairly wet start to April in the Northeast, AccuWeather forecasters are predicting additional chances for rain across the region this week, including the potential for downpours and gusty thunderstorms.

"This week is expected to bring two rounds of wet weather to much of the Northeast and the mid-Atlantic states," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Carl Babinski.

A dip in the jet stream in the center of the United States that is anticipated to produce severe weather across the Southeast through Wednesday will also be the driving force behind the rainmakers headed for the mid-Atlantic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18LsG4_0eylQF0t00

"The first round of wet weather is expected to bring a general 0.75 to 1.25 inches of rain along the I-95 corridor into Wednesday morning between Washington, D.C., and Boston," Babinski said.

While cities like Philadelphia and New York City can expect some rain, heavy thunderstorms are more likely in places farther south, such as Charlotte and Wilmington, North Carolina. This area of the mid-Atlantic, while not expected to receive severe weather, should be on alert for flooding from downpours.

Thunderstorms capable of causing flooding are forecast to surge northward into Washington, D.C., and the Delmarva Peninsula Tuesday night. Motorists driving along portions of Interstates 40, 64, 70, 81, 85 and 95 should remain alert for the combination of heavy rain and gusty winds leading to poor visibility and ponding on roadways.

Although dangerous, these downpours can help relieve the short-term drought, particularly in eastern North Carolina, where over 30% of the state is experiencing moderate drought conditions, according to the United States Drought Monitor. Wilmington and Fayetteville, North Carolina, finished March with 2.43 inches of rain and 2.11 inches of rain, respectively, which is only about 60% of the average monthly precipitation for both cities.

Portions of the mid-Atlantic are also experiencing some minor drought conditions, namely Pennsylvania, Delaware and Maryland, while the entire state of New Jersey has abnormally dry conditions. There has been some relief at the start of April, however, with 0.25 of an inch of rain falling on the first day of the month in many locations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hd7LJ_0eylQF0t00

The second round of wet weather this week has potentially even more rain and gusty winds in store for the region.

"As a fairly slow-moving storm high in the atmosphere drifts across the Great Lakes during midweek, a front that'll push into the East later Wednesday and Wednesday night will cause another storm system to form near the mid-Atlantic coast," explained Babinski.

Babinski added that this storm will be responsible for bringing another 1 to 2 inches of rain, especially on Thursday from the Jersey Shore up to New England.

Heavy, gusty thunderstorms are also possible on Thursday in the Carolinas and even as far north as Delaware and South Jersey. These storms are forecast to produce intense downpours and flash flooding, as well as small hail and isolated damaging wind gusts from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, to Atlantic City, New Jersey and as far inland as Raleigh, North Carolina, and Washington, D.C.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FwQN0_0eylQF0t00

Once again, motorists are urged to use caution when driving, particularly along I-95. Lowered visibility from blowing rain can cause at best travel delays and at worse roadway accidents.

Fans heading out to opening day baseball games in Washington, D.C., and New York City will want to keep a sharp eye on the forecast for any disruptions to the games.

In addition to the dreary weather, warmth is expected to surge into the region. The Big Apple could have temperatures in the lower 60s F by Friday, despite average highs in the upper 50s. Farther south, the warmup is expected to occur even sooner, with forecast highs peaking in the upper 60s F on Wednesday, several degrees above average.

Over the weekend, cooler and slightly calmer weather speckled with showers is expected to prevail as temperatures fall back into the 50s for most and frost conditions will be possible for the Carolinas.

