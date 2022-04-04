Get More Than 100 Presentation Templates for One Price

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When you're growing a business, you need to represent yourself and your product well. Whether you're looking for investors, showcasing your product at a conference, or trying to explain it to the world, a great presentation goes a long way. But presentations aren't always an innate skill. You need to practice to get better at them and you need technology to support your message.

The technology part, at least, is much easier with Graphue , which provides original presentation templates for PowerPoint, Google Slides, and Apple Keynote to help you take your presentations to the next level. All templates are extremely customizable and versatile for use in just about any industry. You can change colors, fonts, images, and adjust the slides as you see fit with ease. Graphue offers more than 7,000 downloaded templates and 10,000 templates, ensuring that you'll find something for literally any type of presentation you have to make.

All of Graphue's graphics are 100 percent original and authentic and give you the tools you need to make them completely your own, the company says. With this special offer, you'll get lifetime access to more than 100 industry-specific themes in PPT, GSL, and KEY formats. Each presentation contains more than 30 slides that are fully customizable and adaptable to your needs, with new templates added daily so you're never running out of options. It's such a flexible presentation solution, it's no surprise that Graphue has earned a perfect 5-star rating on ProductHunt and 4.8 stars on AppSumo . No matter what you're aiming to do with a presentation, Graphue can help you achieve that goal.

Upgrade your presentations and simplify your workflow all at the same time. Right now, you can get a lifetime subscription to Graphue Templates for just $49 for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.

Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

