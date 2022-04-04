Woman Leads Cedar Falls Police on Chase in Stolen Truck

One person was killed and two others injured in a two-vehicle accident Sunday morning near West Branch. According to the Iowa State Patrol, just before noon a 2006 Toyota Prius was rear-ended by a semi in the eastbound right lane of Interstate 80 just west of the West Branch exit. One person was killed, one person was seriously injured and treated at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, and one was treated at Mercy Iowa City after receiving a minor injury.

