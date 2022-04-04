ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Falls, IA

Woman Leads Cedar Falls Police on Chase in Stolen Truck

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Cedar Falls, IA) -- A woman is under arrest after leading police on a...

Tampa Bay Times

Woman killed in Hillsborough crash involving minors, stolen car, police chase

A 44-year-old woman is dead and four minors are under investigation after a police chase resulted in a fatal crash on Saturday night near Plant City. Around 10:45 p.m. Saturday, Tampa police located a stolen black Nissan at 26th Street and Chelsea Ave., according to a news release from the Tampa Police Department. The car was occupied by four boys who ranged in age from 12 to 15, and one of the boys was the driver, police said.
TAMPA, FL
KCRG.com

Woman ejected from vehicle after leading police on chase and crashing in Dubuque County

PEOSTA, Iowa (KCRG) - Authorities say a woman is seriously injured after leading police on a chase that ended with her vehicle crashing and rolling over. Peosta Police and the Dubuque County Sheriff’s office responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at approximately 8:00 pm involving 43-year-old Stacey Boulting. Upon arrival, authorities learned that Boulting had driven away from the residence and was potentially intoxicated.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
americanmilitarynews.com

Box of human heads stolen from medical truck, Colorado police say

Someone stole a box containing human heads from a truck carrying donated human remains in Colorado, police reported. The bizarre theft took place between 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, and 9:30 a.m. Thursday, March 3, in the 7700 block of East 23rd Avenue in Denver, police said in a news release.
Cedar Falls, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Investigation of stolen dog yields meth arrest

SIDNEY - Fremont County sheriff’s deputies arrested an Iowa woman for suspicion of possession of methamphetamine while investigating a report of a stolen dog. A sheriff’s office press release says a dog was reported stolen from a Mills County residence and deputies were called to the Dollar General store in Sidney, where the owner had tracked the dog.
SIDNEY, NE
KCRG.com

Des Moines woman sentenced to 30 years for dragging Washington Police officer

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A woman was sentenced to 30 years in prison after dragging a Washington Police officer for several blocks in a stolen car. In August 2020, 43-year-old Mary Bella Brooks was stopped by a Washington Police officer. During the stop the officer discovered Brooks was driving a stolen car and asked her to step out of the vehicle. Brooks refused and instead put the car in drive. The officer attempted to stop Brooks from driving away, but Brooks accelerated with the officer holding onto the car.
DES MOINES, IA
Texoma's Homepage

Amarillo man leads police on 40 mile chase, wrecks

ALTUS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man from Amarillo is suffering from injuries after leading law enforcement on a high speed chase that ended in a one vehicle accident Thursday afternoon. Tommy Lynn Hall, 43, was stopped by Altus police in the 100 block of West Broadway for a traffic violation around 2:30 p.m. During the traffic […]
AMARILLO, TX
KOEL 950 AM

Another Deadly Shooting in Waterloo This Morning

As reported by KWWL, a deadly shooting took place in Waterloo early this morning, March 22. Per KCRG, "In a news release, police said they were called just after 4 a.m. to an apartment at 627 West 2nd Street." It took place on West 2nd Street, where local authorities had...
WATERLOO, IA
KCCI.com

Police: Argument over shoes led to Des Moines shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police say a shooting over the weekend started with an argument over a pair of shoes. Two people were seriously injured because of it. Investigators say the two victims and another person showed up to a home on 11th Place to confront John Alcorn over a stolen pair of Air Jordan sneakers.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Lawsuit: Iowa bar could be held liable for killing of Des Moines man

DES MOINES, Iowa — The 17-year-old son of a man killed at a Des Moines bar and grill in December 2021, is suing the establishment and bartender. A lawsuit filed earlier this month says that 46-year-old Andrew Lee Hall Sr., of Des Moines, and his son went to Maingate Bar and Grill, 2956 E Grand Ave., on Dec. 2.
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Orton, accused of killing parents, placed in Linn County Jail

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A teenager accused of killing both of his parents is now being held at the Linn County Jail. Ethan Alexander Orton, 18, was listed as being booked at the jail on Sunday, March 27, 2022. He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and is being held on a $2 million cash bond.
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCJJ

1 dead, 2 injured in two-vehicle accident on I-80 near West Branch

One person was killed and two others injured in a two-vehicle accident Sunday morning near West Branch. According to the Iowa State Patrol, just before noon a 2006 Toyota Prius was rear-ended by a semi in the eastbound right lane of Interstate 80 just west of the West Branch exit. One person was killed, one person was seriously injured and treated at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, and one was treated at Mercy Iowa City after receiving a minor injury.
WEST BRANCH, IA
KCCI.com

Police: West Des Moines woman who fell from balcony was murdered

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A West Des Moines man has been charged with murder in connection to the death of a woman who fell from a third-story apartment balcony. Nathen Cameron, 27, is charged with first-degree murder, willful injury causing serious injury, domestic assault with strangulation, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and a drug tax stamp violation.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Patrol: Head-on crash kills 4 in Iowa

CLINTON COUNTY, Iowa — Four people were killed after a minivan and a car collided head-on Wednesday in Clinton County, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The crash was reported at 4:54 p.m., northwest of Clinton. According to reports, a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling westbound in the 4100 block of Iowa Highway 136.
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Police: Iowa man killed woman he claimed died from overdose

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man who initially called 911 to report that a woman had suffered a “heroin overdose” has been charged with first-degree murder after officers found a blood-spattered board at the scene. The Gazette reports that 62-year-old Arthur Flowers, of Cedar Rapids, was booked into the Linn County Jail on Sunday morning in the death of Emily Elizabeth Leonard. Officers found her dead in a bathroom with “obvious head injuries” after Flowers called 911 around 6 p.m. Saturday. Investigators suspect she was struck with the bloodied board that also was found in the bathroom, according to a Linn County criminal complaint.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

