Von Miller: “Super Bowl, We Will Do That In Buffalo”

By Chris Owen
Sports Radio 1360 AM
Sports Radio 1360 AM
 2 days ago
The Buffalo Bills are getting ready for the NFL Draft, which is four weeks away from Las Vegas. The Bills could use more depth at cornerback, wide receiver and offensive line, but other than that, they are all set as a roster. The Bills are Super Bowl favorites heading...

U-E Football Coach Wins Award, Gets ‘His Own Locker’ At MetLife Stadium

Congratulations to Union-Endicott Head Football Coach Tommy Baleno on receiving the Lou Rettino High School Coach of the Week for Week 5 of the 2021 season. Each week during the high school football season, the Giants pick one area high school coach as the coach of the week winner. In October, Coach Baleno was selected as the Week 5 winner for the 2021 season. And got the tour of a lifetime at the home of the New York Football Giants.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
CBS Sports Radio 1360 AM has the best sports coverage for Binghamton, New York.

