ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, MN

Washington County Attorney Pete Orput dies at 66

By Adam Uren
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05hl5j_0eylNJDu00
Washington County Attorney

Washington County Attorney Pete Orput, who was due to retire later this year, has died at the age of 66.

It was confirmed by the county that Orput died at his Stillwater home while "surrounded by his family" on Sunday, though a cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

Orput announced in January he would not be seeking re-election and planned to retire at the end of 2022. He was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2020.

He had held the position of Washington County Attorney since 2010, prior to which he was an assistant to the Hennepin County Attorney, and also roles as general counsel for the Minnesota Department of Corrections and as a Deputy Minnesota Attorney General.

Among those paying tribute is St. Croix Valley senator Karin Housley, who said: "So sad to hear of the passing of our amazing Washington Cty Attorney, Pete Orput.

"He was one of the greatest guys on the planet, was wonderful to work with, and he became a great friend to the Housley family. We will all miss you, Pete. Thank you for your service."

Comments / 1

Related
WDIO-TV

Virus Outbreak in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS - More than 100 Hennepin County employees could be suspended or fired if they don’t meet next week’s deadline for receiving COVID-19 vaccinations. County officials say all unvaccinated employees have until Thursday to prove to human resources that they are vaccinated, after which those who fail to comply will face disciplinary action.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Antoine Suggs, Accused In Quadruple Murder, Extradited To Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man who is charged with the deaths of four Minnesotans, all of whom were found in an abandoned SUV in a western Wisconsin cornfield, has been extradited from Arizona to Minnesota. Antoin Suggs, of Scottsdale, Arizona, arrived in Minnesota this week, and made his first court appearance in Ramsey County Tuesday, and his next hearing will be next week. He is charged with four counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of St. Paul residents Nitosha Flug-Presley, 30, Loyace Foreman III, 35, Matthew Pettus, 26, and Jasmine Sturm, 30. Matthew Pettus, Jasmine Sturm, Nitosha Flug-Presley, Loyace Foreman III (credit:...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
12 News

County Attorney Allister Adel announces resignation

PHOENIX — Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel announced Monday she's resigning after facing an increasing amount of backlash regarding how she's led the office over the last year. In a statement, Adel said she'll officially step down this Friday at 5 p.m. "I am confident that the important mission...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Washington County, MN
Government
City
Stillwater, MN
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
County
Washington County, MN
Stillwater, MN
Government
24/7 Wall St.

The County With the Worst Drug Problem in Every State

An epidemic is ravaging every community in the United States, and it isn’t a virus brought to these shores from another country. That epidemic is the disease of fatal overdoses by illicit drugs and prescription opioids. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, almost 92,000 people died from drug overdoses in […]
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karin Housley
Bring Me The News

Charges: Woman was kidnapped, ordered to dig her own grave in northwest Minnesota

A woman who was allegedly kidnapped, taken to a rural area and ordered to dig her own grave survived the harrowing encounter in northern Minnesota. The victim, identified in the criminal complaint as B.S., was located by an officer on March 4 just after 11 p.m., with the officer noting she was "crying uncontrollably" and "wearing a coat with no shirt underneath and only had one boot on."
DETROIT LAKES, MN
Bring Me The News

Doctor found dead after going hiking in northern Wisconsin

The body of a Wisconsin doctor was found Sunday, four days after she was reported missing after leaving to go for a hike. Kelsey A. Musgrove, MD, was found dead Sunday, April 3 at approximately 11:25 a.m. near the Potato River Falls in northern Wisconsin, according to the Iron County Sheriff's Office.
TheDailyBeast

Capitol Rioter Whose Son Warned FBI Is Now a Convicted Criminal

An armed Texas militia member accused of leading a “vigilante mob” to breach the U.S. Capitol became the first Jan. 6 rioter to get convicted by a jury on Tuesday. Forty-nine-year-old Guy Reffitt was found guilty of all five counts against him, including bringing a gun to the Capitol grounds, as part of a MAGA mob that stormed the seat of the government to stop the electoral certification of President Joe Biden. After the siege, Reffitt came home and threatened his two children to keep quiet about his involvement in the riots.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Attorney#Attorney General#The Hennepin County
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Stearns County Most Wanted for April 2022 [Photos]

Have you seen any of these nine individuals who are the 'Most Wanted' this week by the Stearns County Sheriff's Office?. Call the Sheriff's Office at 320-251-4240 with any information, or visit the Tri-County Crime Stoppers website. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward. If someone is in imminent danger, call 911 or local police immediately.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

How Many Convicted Carjackers In The Twin Cities Face Prison Time?

Originally published April 4 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – As carjackings plague the Twin Cities, many have asked: What happens after a suspect is caught? WCCO-TV has been tracking hundreds of cases to find out. Fewer than 15% of carjackings led to arrests in Minneapolis last year. In St. Paul, that number was about 25%. But then what happens? Julie Wicklund is acutely aware of the crime and carjacking crisis across the Twin Cities. The Minneapolis mom and her daughter were the victims of an armed home invasion last year. “An individual came into our house with a gun during the middle of the day,” Wicklund said. Police...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
62K+
Followers
10K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy