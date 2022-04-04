Brad Lambert – 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

With back-to-back regulation losses to the St. Louis Blues last week and a comeback that fell short in overtime against the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday, the Vancouver Canucks’ playoff hopes took a massive hit. According to MoneyPuck.com, they currently have a slim 1.3 percent chance of making the dance in May and every game lost from here on out just brings it closer and closer to zero. They now only have 12 games remaining in their season and a possible 24 points up for grabs. That means the most points they can finish with is 98 and that’s if they run the gauntlet and go a perfect 12-0 (which is highly unlikely). What’s more likely is the projected point total of 87.3, which will probably not be good enough to squeak in.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO