Premier League

Ornstein: Tottenham planning preseason stop in Israel before 2022-23 season

By Dustin George-Miller
SB Nation
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTottenham Hotspur’s pre-season plans are shaping up ahead of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Last month, Spurs announced that it planned a preseason tour to South Korea, the home nation of their star Son Heung-Min, for a competition against Mallorca and a team of Korean All-Stars. Now, according to David Ornstein...

cartilagefreecaptain.sbnation.com

The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Benfica-Liverpool, City-Atléti in Champions League

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:. Liverpool will continue its quest for a quadruple of major trophies when it visits Benfica, considered one of the easiest teams in the draw for the last eight. Jurgen Klopp will have a full squad available for the first time since he took charge of the team in 2015. Right back Trent Alexander-Arnold was rested against Watford on Saturday in the Premier League after injury but is expected to return. Benfica is considered an underdog but has already finished ahead of Barcelona in the group stage and won in the last 16 against Ajax, another team with a free-flowing attack like Liverpool’s. Benfica coach Nélson Veríssimo also is expected to have all his players available for the first leg at the Estádio da Luz, including Morocco international Adel Taarabt, who had been out injured. Benfica had been unbeaten in nine straight matches in all competitions before losing at Braga in the Portuguese league on Friday.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Manchester United 'consider hiring STEVE McCLAREN as Erik ten Hag's Old Trafford No 2' - with the former England manager having worked with the Ajax boss at Twente, 13 years ago - as a way to combat his lack of experience in the Premier League

Manchester United could be reunited with Steve McClaren as their assistant manager with the ex-England boss reportedly lined up to be Erik ten Hag's No 2 if he takes the Old Trafford hotseat. According to the Guardian, McClaren is under consideration to be prospective manager Ten Hag's assistant if he...
SB Nation

Rumour Mongering: Claims of Mohamed Salah Contract Breakthrough

Over the weekend, while Liverpool were taking care of business against Watford, a number of reports suggested that there had been a breakthrough—or at least some movement in a positive direction—in contract negotiations between Liverpool and Mohamed Salah. In a handful of Sunday papers as well as The...
#Israel#Spurs#Korean#Jewish#Covid
SB Nation

April 4th & Maybe 5th Open Thread: WOMEN ARE GOING UP!

Welcome to the Open Thread, your half-weekly dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advise on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We've got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don't need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We've got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Page Six

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich begging pals to lend him $1M to pay staff

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich has been begging his Hollywood and US power broker friends to each lend him $1 million to keep him afloat as his assets are frozen by worldwide authorities. Page Six has exclusively learned that the Chelsea Football Club owner, whose bank accounts are frozen in the US and the UK, is desperately asking for loans from his prominent and powerful friends to maintain his whispered $750,000-a-week staff payroll — which includes the minions keeping his multiple luxury superyachts afloat. But while Abramovich — who has hosted a series of starry celebrity parties on his boats and at his...
The Independent

World Cup draw LIVE: England face USA, Iran and possibly Wales or Scotland at Qatar 2022

Follow all the latest updates and reaction from Qatar 2022 as the World Cup group stage draw took place in Doha this afternoon. England were drawn into Group B alongside USA, Iran and the winner of the three teams still alive in the European play-offs - namely Wales, Scotland and Ukraine. If Wales - who are through to the play-off final - or Scotland reach the World Cup, it will set up a tantalising Battle of Britain in Qatar.Spain and Germany were drawn together in a standout tie in Group E, while hosts Qatar face Netherlands, the Africa Cup...
SB Nation

Egyptian Sport Minister Left Disappointed By Salah Liverpool Decision

After the weekend brought us a round of unreliable rumours suggesting there had been significant movement towards a new Liverpool deal for Mohamed Salah, today brings us another sign that the world’s best player is set to extend his stay. Rather bizarrely, it’s due to Egypt’s minister for sport...
Daily Mail

Roman Abramovich 'begs his rich celebrity friends including Hollywood director Brett Ratner for $1million loans to maintain his staff' since the Russian oligarch was sanctioned by the UK and US

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich is reportedly begging his rich friends including Hollywood director Brett Ratner for £765,000 ($980,000) loans to help him pay his staff after being sanctioned by London and Washington, US sources have claimed. The Chelsea Football Club owner, who has been accused in Britain of being...
SB Nation

Opinion: Why Sunderland fans should remember Jermain Defoe well

Following Jermain Defoe’s decision to retire there has been a certain amount of negative reaction from some fans to the player. Personally, it is not a sentiment that I can share. I understand that some may feel that he should have stayed until the end of the season. But...
SB Nation

5 Stats from Everton’s Frustrating Loss to West Ham

Mason Holgate’s deflected volley proved insufficient for Frank Lampard’s side, as individual errors came back to haunt them yet again. Jonjoe Kenny, Allan, and Michael Keane have all seen red in consecutive matches. All three received their marching orders while Everton were either level or down a goal, so perhaps keeping 11 men on the pitch should become part of Lampard’s strategy in tight games going forward.
SB Nation

Everton at Burnley: Starting Lineups & How to Watch | Gordon, Branthwaite start

Anthony Gordon and Jarrad Branthwaite go straight into the starting XI, looks like a back three today. Relegation six-pointers tend to be cagey, tense affairs and we can likely expect exactly that tonight as Everton travel to Burnley in their rescheduled Premier League game. The Toffees sit four points clear of the Clarets, and both teams are enduring awful recent form in a miserable season.
