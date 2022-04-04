ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Seinfeld’s Estelle Harris Dies at 93

By Matt Singer
 2 days ago
One of Seinfeld’s most beloved supporting actors has died. Estelle Harris, best known as George’s mother Estelle on the sitcom passed away from natural causes on Saturday. She was 93 years old. Her son Glen released this statement to Deadline:. It is with the greatest remorse and...

Popculture

Conrad Janis, 'Mork & Mindy' Star, Dies at 94

Conrad Janis, a busy character actor best known for playing Mindy McConnell's father Frederick on the Robin Williams sitcom Mork & Mindy, has died. He was 94. The actor, who was also a jazz trombonist and owned an art gallery, had over 100 credits to his name. Janis died of...
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

Estelle Harris, Beloved Comic Actress, Dead at 93

Beloved comic actress Estelle Harris has passed away at the age of 93. Her son confirmed the news in a report to Deadline, and he was thankfully with his mother in her final moments. The actress passed away of natural causes in her home in Palm Desert, California. Most audiences would recognize Harris for her work as Estelle Costanza on NBC's Seinfeld, though she's more than likely made an impression on viewers of all ages in one project or another.
PALM DESERT, CA
Deadline

Barrie Youngfellow Dies: Star Of ’80s Sitcom ‘It’s A Living’ Was 75

Click here to read the full article. Barrie Youngfellow, who starred in the ’80s sitcom It’s a Living, died on Monday night, according to her family. She was 75. A cause of death was not disclosed. “[Barrie] was the best of friends and had many loyal ones. Loved a good story and a nice bottle,” the family wrote. “Had a great laugh that confirmed her sense of life. Even during her decline, she could shoot off a good one liner.” Youngfellow appeared in 120 episodes of It’s a Living between 1980 and 1989, with the series running on ABC for two seasons...
CELEBRITIES
WDW News Today

Estelle Harris, Voice of Mrs. Potato Head, Passes Away at 93

Actress, Estelle Harris, most known for playing George Costanza’s mother on “Seinfeld” and being the voice of Mrs. Potato Head in “Toy Story,” passed away yesterday at the age of 93. Her son, Glen Harris, released a statement saying, “It is with the greatest remorse...
CELEBRITIES
New York State
HollywoodLife

Kevin Costner Brings Stunning Wife Christine Baumgartner To 2022 Oscars

The ‘Yellowstone’ star and his beautiful wife took over the red carpet at the Academy Awards. See the gorgeous pics!. Kevin Costner sure does clean up nice! The Yellowstone star traded in his cowboy gear for a tuxedo when he appeared alongside his gorgeous wife, Christine Baumgartner, on the red carpet for the 2022 Academy Awards. The veteran actor, who is a three-time Oscar nominee and won Best Director for 1991’s Dances With Wolves, arrived to the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday (March 27) to present an award during the glamorous event. Kevin cut a dapper figure in his classic suit, while his wife of 18 years dared to impress in a stunning black and silver, strapless gown.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
Jason Alexander
Estelle Harris
Jerry Stiller
tvinsider.com

‘Barefoot In The Park’ Sitcom Star Scoey Mitchell Dies at 92

Veteran actor and comedian Scoey Mitchell, who starred in the groundbreaking TV adaptation of Neil Simon’s Barefoot in the Park, has died. He was 92. Mitchell passed away on Saturday (March 19) from kidney failure at a health care facility in Torrance, CA. His brother, the jazz pianist Billy Mitchell, confirmed the news on Facebook, writing, “[Scoey] had a very successful and colorful career during 70s and 80s as an actor, writer and film director. He sacrificed much in the struggle to get blacks behind the camera, into production and into positions that are taken for granted today.”
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Oscar Winner Estelle Parsons Boards Daniel Talbott’s Indie Drama ‘I Look To You’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Academy Award winner Estelle Parsons (Bonnie and Clyde) has signed on to star alongside Samantha Soule and Wendy vanden Heuvel in I Look To You, an upcoming indie feature written and directed by Daniel Talbott (Midday Black Midnight Blue). The drama centers on New York transplant Chloe (Soule), who after the sudden death of her wife, ends up in an inpatient treatment program for extreme grief and depression. Once released, the only place she has left to go is the home of her estranged mother (Vanden Heuvel) in coastal Washington. Structured on the five stages...
MOVIES
Deadline

Geena Davis Exits CBS’ Legal Drama Pilot; Marcia Gay Harden Replaces Her – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED, 2 PM: Marcia Gay Harden has closed her deal to star in CBS’ untitled Mother & Son Legal Drama Pilot, replacing Geena Davis. EXCLUSIVE, 11 AM: There is a major casting change on CBS’ untitled Mother & Son Legal Drama Pilot. Oscar winner Marcia Gay Harden is in negotiations to play the female lead opposite Skylar Astin. She will replace fellow Oscar winner Geena Davis, who was originally cast in the pilot but is no longer part of the project. I hear the pilot had a table read at the top of last week...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Johnny Carson Biopic Series Starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt From David Milch & Jay Roach Hits Marketplace

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: The story of one of America’s most beloved TV personalities, Johnny Carson, may finally be coming to the screen. A high-profile series, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Carson, written by Deadwood creator David Milch and to be directed by Jay Roach, was recently taken out and has been heating up the premium marketplace. The project, titled King Of Late Night, is a co-production between wiip and Anonymous Content. The series will follow the life and career of late-night TV pioneer Johnny Carson from New York to Los Angeles to the Las Vegas strip. King...
CELEBRITIES
Essence

'14 Years Later, Our Paths Crossed': 5 Times Celebrity Women Fell In Love With Men From Their Past

From an old friend to a former beau, see stars who reconnected with, married, and even remarried a guy from their past. Whether she’s performing on stage or simply posting on Instagram, singer Monica is always going to show love to and represent for rapper Corey Miller, known as C-Murder. If you haven’t been following, the two were an item in the ’90s. The New Orleans native, who is the brother of Master P, was sentenced to life in prison in 2009 for the shooting death of a teen named Steve Thomas at a nightclub in 2002. But witnesses have since come forward claiming Miller’s innocence and allege that they were forced by police to give false information and testify against him. Since then, there’s been a major push to get him released, with attorney Benjamin Crump joining his legal team, Kim Kardashian getting involved, and Monica leading the way.
RELATIONSHIPS
