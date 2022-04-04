ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Volunteers sought for Elk & Bison Prairie Bugle Corps

westkentuckystar.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US Forest Service is looking for volunteers to join the Elk & Bison Prairie Bugle Corps crew...

www.westkentuckystar.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Father-of-four killed by grizzly bear in Yellowstone national park

A father-of-four has died in a grizzly bear attack near the Yellowstone National Park in Montana.Craig Clouatre, 40, went missing while hiking with friend Hans Friedmann in Paradise Valley, 80 kms (50 miles) north of Yellowstone on Wednesday.His remains were found after an “extensive search” by officers from the Park County Search and Rescue team on Friday.“It appears he had an encounter with a grizzly and unfortunately did not survive,” Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said in a statement.“Please keep his family and all those involved in your thoughts and prayers.”Mr Bichler told the Livingston Enterprise that Mr Clouatre, a...
ACCIDENTS
NBC News

Famous bull elk in Rocky Mountain National Park dies

A bull elk with magnificent antlers that was a favorite of photographers and visitors to Rocky Mountain National Park has died, according to the National Park Service. Known as “Bruno,” “Kahuna” and “Incredibull,” the Colorado animal was estimated to be over 10 years old.
COLORADO STATE
Power 102.9 NoCo

Could This $26 Million Cattle Ranch Be Colorado’s Yellowstone?

It could be possible to start your very own Dutton legacy in 2022 with a massive Colorado cattle ranch. No one can say for sure how large the Dutton Yellowstone Ranch actually is. However, there has been a lot of speculation. It has been mentioned in the show that the property is the size of Rhode Island. The state of Rhode Island is approximately 776,000 square acres, which is pretty huge.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Bison#Us Forest Service#The Prairie#Charity#The Us Forest Service#Land Between The Lakes
Outsider.com

Wolf Attacks More Cattle, Puts Colorado Ranchers on Edge

With wolf attacks occurring more frequently, Colorado ranchers have grown anxious. Late last week, wolves attacked another cow this week outside of Walden. This is also where ranchers have been on alert since a string of attacks on cattle earlier this winter. Unfortunately, ranchers at the State Line Ranch had...
COLORADO STATE
The Daily Yonder

In South Dakota, a Tribal Nation Owns the Largest Native-Managed Buffalo Herd in the World

Over the past two years, the Sicangu Oyate, also known as the Rosebud Sioux Tribe, has cultivated the largest Native-managed buffalo herd in the world. There are currently about 750 buffalo in the herd, according to Aaron Epps, who was the start-up manager for the project, known as Wolakota. He is also the marketing and communications director for REDCO, the economic development arm of the tribal nation, headquartered in South Dakota.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Lake County Leader

Mountain lions killed on Wild Horse Island to protect bighorn sheep

Three mountain lions were recently killed on Wild Horse Island on the south side of Flathead Lake in an effort to protect Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep there with nowhere to escape. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes collaborated on the lethal removals, according to...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Forest Service withdraws its appeal of massive logging project in grizzly country

It’s hard to imagine the damage an enormous timber sale would have had on 70 square miles of Montana’s Ninemile Valley, located about seven miles northwest of Huson, in the Lolo National Forest. But thanks to our lawsuit and two federal court rulings in our favor, the forests, rivers and wildlife in the Soldier-Butler project […] The post Forest Service withdraws its appeal of massive logging project in grizzly country appeared first on Daily Montanan.
INDUSTRY
Outsider.com

Moose Charges at Alaskan Snowmobiler in Wild Footage

You have to keep your eyes peeled when you’re out in the great outdoors. For instance, you might find yourself on a snowmobile in Alaska when you encounter an angry moose. No, seriously, as this Alaskan snowmobiler caught on video a moose as he charges at him in some really wild footage.
ALASKA STATE
Vail Daily

CPW no longer final arbiter of wolf reintroduction after court relists species as endangered

A federal court ruling in February relisting gray wolves as an endangered species across much of the United States could complicate Colorado’s wolf reintroduction effort. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service indicated its latest intention to delist wolves in May 2019. Colorado voters then approved wolf reintroduction in November 2020, and the final delisting was published soon after. Colorado Parks and Wildlife assumed management authority of wolves in January of 2021.
COLORADO STATE
NottinghamMD.com

White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company to hold craft show in April, vendors sought

WHITE MARSH, MD—The White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company will hold a craft show next month. The event will be held 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Local crafters and artisans who wish to showcase their products are asked to contact Susan at susan.radtke@wmvfc.org. The craft show will be held rain or shine.  Additional information will be … Continue reading "White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company to hold craft show in April, vendors sought" The post White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company to hold craft show in April, vendors sought appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WHITE MARSH, MD
Jackson Hole Radio

Twice as many grizzlies relocated in Wyoming

The 2021 Annual Report of Grizzly Bear Management Captures, Relocations and Removals has been released now by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. Because grizzly bears remain under federal protection, Game and Fish manages them in Wyoming under the direction of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. During 2021 in response to conflicts investigated by Game and Fish, Large Carnivore Section personnel captured 45 individual grizzly bears in an attempt to prevent or resolve conflicts. Most captures were adult males.
WYOMING STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Volunteers gathered in Seymour to plant a prairie

SEYMOUR Wis. (WEAU) - A group of volunteers braved Saturday morning’s cold weather to help re-grow a prairie in Eau Claire County. A century ago, Wisconsin had millions of prairie landscapes. Today, only a small percent is left. “Historically, this area would have seen a lot of prairies where...
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
The Shawnee News-Star

Volunteers sought: Free ombudsman training available

The need for advocates for Nursing Home, Assisted Living Centers, and Residential Care facility residents remains high. Ombudsman volunteers help provide that advocacy by completing weekly visits with residents where they would inform residents of their rights, listen to resident concerns about others associated with their care, complete informal problem-solving, and support residents and their families with resources and information.
SHAWNEE, OK
Eagle Newspapers

Elks lend a helping hand

Camillus Elks Lodge #2367 partners with Upstate Premier Mortgage to provide St Pat’s/St.Brigid’s Food Pantry with the things they need. Pictured is Exalted Ruler Jay Mason with Trustee and PER Diane Daniels, Elk of the Year Bob McIntyre, workers John and Beverly Murphy, and Dan Holzhauer, owner of Upstate Premier Mortgage. Working together to provide the community with what is needed.
CAMILLUS, NY
Jackson Hole Radio

Yellowstone offers “Inheritance Pass”

Yellowstone Forever, the park’s fundraising arm, is seeking $1,500 donations in exchange for an entry pass that can be used by the descendants of donors to visit the park in 150 years. Yellowstone Forever will use the money raised through the sale of ‘Inheritance Passes’ to support park projects...
ADVOCACY
WPFO

A herd of bison was on the loose in northern Maine

PRESQUE ISLE (WGME) -- Bison broke loose from a farm in northern Maine Wednesday morning, according to WAGM. According to the Bangor Daily News, a herd of about 10 bison escaped Craig Smith’s farm Wednesday and shut down Quoggy Jo Ski Center and the Nordic Heritage Ski Center. The...
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy