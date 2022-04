While Starbucks is known for changing up its menu, the famous coffeehouse chain may also soon be known for changing up how that menu is served. In its latest move to make the world a better place (one cold foam latte at a time), the coffee giant is planning to phase out its iconic hot drink paper cups and cold drink clear plastic cups. While that will possibly mean no more famous holiday cups, it will mean less waste for the company and its customers.

RESTAURANTS ・ 20 DAYS AGO