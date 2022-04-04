ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

The Playhouse Opens ‘Angels in America Millennium Approaches’ (Wed., 4/6/22)

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANGELS IN AMERICA PART ONE: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES by Tony Kushner. Conservatory Theatre at Pittsburgh Playhouse. April 6 – 17. Those who have seen Angels in America call it one of the most profound experiences in modern theater. Tony Kushner’s epic,...

