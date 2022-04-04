ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Texas concert shooting leaves one dead, 11 others wounded

 2 days ago

Gunfire erupted at a Dallas, Texas, rap concert Sunday, leaving one dead and at least 11 others wounded. Dallas police responded at approximately 12:13 a.m. to a call about shots fired at an event billed as a trail ride and concert located at 5050 Cleveland Road. Officers located Kealon Dejuane Gilmore,...

