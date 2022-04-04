ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

The cities where home prices have more than tripled since 2000

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TEy0E_0eylBCtz00

(NEXSTAR) — The cost of housing — much like everything else — has gone way up over the past year. Low inventory and low interest rates have thrust the median price of a home in the U.S. up by nearly 20% in a single year.

But this latest jump is just an acceleration of what’s been happening for 20 years. Most major cities have seen home prices increase substantially since 2000, with many seeing home values double or even triple.

In some cities, the typical home value has more than tripled. San Francisco, for example, had a typical home value of $356,800 in 2000, according to data analyzed by real estate brokerage Clever . In 2022, the typical home value is nearly $1.4 million — a 290% increase, or nearly quadruple the value 22 years ago.

Rochester housing market: Seller & buyer guide from local industry experts

San Francisco is often held up as the most extreme example of a housing market gone wild, but it’s not the only city that has seen home values rise astronomically. Clever analyzed the median sale price of homes in the 50 largest metro areas around the country and found 13 cities saw home values more than triple since 2000.

The 13 cities where home values have gone up by more than 200% – i.e. tripled – since 2000 are:

  1. San Francisco (290% increase)
  2. Los Angeles (280% increase)
  3. Riverside, Calif. (278% increase)
  4. San Diego (275% increase)
  5. San Jose, Calif. (261% increase)
  6. Sacramento, Calif. (237% increase)
  7. Seattle (235% increase)
  8. Tampa, Fla. (223% increase)
  9. Miami (220% increase)
  10. Austin, Texas (209% increase)
  11. Portland, Ore. (207% increase)
  12. Phoenix (206% increase)
  13. Denver (204% increase)

There are several cities that saw slower growth in home values, according to Clever:

  1. Cleveland (60% increase)
  2. Detroit (62% increase)
  3. Memphis, Tenn. (72% increase)
  4. Chicago (73% increase)
  5. Hartford, Conn. (87% increase)
  6. Cincinnati (88% increase)
  7. Birmingham, Ala. (90% increase)
  8. St. Louis (98% increase)

Over the same time period, the national average increased 156% – or increased by roughly 2.5 times – from $127,215 to $325,677, according to Clever’s full report .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
News 8 WROC

The cheapest day of the week to fill up on gas

(NEXSTAR) – Gas prices keep climbing higher and show no sign of stopping. Not every station has the same prices, of course. But saving money at the pump doesn’t just mean knowing where to fill up – it also helps to know when to fill up. In general, gas prices tend to be lowest at the beginning of the week, […]
TRAFFIC
News 8 WROC

Man found dead in tractor-trailer on 590 in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was found inside a tractor-trailer on the side of a highway in Rochester Friday morning. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the area of 590 southbound near Elmwood Avenue around 10:35 a.m. for the report of a deceased male. Deputies discovered the deceased shortly […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Shooting in Buffalo leaves 19-year-old dead

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 19-year-old is dead after he was shot in a home on Bird Avenue in Buffalo early Sunday morning. The shooting happened just after 3:40 a.m. in the 300 block of Bird Avenue. The teenager was shot while inside a home during “some type of party or gathering,” according to Buffalo […]
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Memphis, NY
Rochester, NY
Government
City
Denver, NY
City
Portland, NY
Rochester, NY
Real Estate
City
Rochester, NY
State
Texas State
Rochester, NY
Business
City
Cleveland, NY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Cheapest City to Buy a Home

Home prices have risen by record amounts in the past two years. Home prices nationwide rose 18.8% in December, compared with the same month in 2020, according to the carefully followed S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices. In three cities, the figure was above 25%: Phoenix (32.5%), Tampa (29.4%) and Miami (27.3%). In some smaller cities that […]
REAL ESTATE
Motley Fool

The 10 Worst Places to Buy a Home in 2022

You can make the most of your home by buying in the right city. If the cost of living in an area is so high your quality of life suffers, it's not worth buying there. A city with high job growth attracts new people, which in turn, increases your odds of building equity in a home.
REAL ESTATE
Maya Devi

New York State may face a snowstorm in April

This year’s winter was brutal for New Yorkers. Not only was it a snowy and cold December, but the weather was also hard at the beginning of 2022. The months of January and February were significantly colder than usual.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Real Estate Brokerage#San Francisco#Cincinnati#Seattle#Nexstar#Seller
24/7 Wall St.

This City Has Run Out of Homes For Sale

There may not have been any time since World War II when home prices have risen as fast as in the last two years. According to the carefully followed S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices, in January, home prices rose 19.2% nationwide compared to the same month last year.  Among the reasons for the January rise in […]
REAL ESTATE
Syracuse.com

Small earthquake rumbles in Upstate New York

A minor earthquake has been recorded in Upstate New York. The U.S. Geological Survey said a 2.6-magnitude quake struck about 3 miles outside of Warsaw, N.Y., at 11:11 a.m. Tuesday. At least 58 people reported feeling the rumble. According to WHEC, such a small earthquake can be felt by people,...
WARSAW, NY
Money

10 Cities Where Homebuyers Are Most Likely to Face Bidding Wars

Hopeful homebuyers looking to close the deal this spring should prepare for some serious competition. According to a new report from real estate brokerage Redfin, buyers are encountering more bidding wars than they have at any point since the beginning of the pandemic. In February, 68.8% of offers written by...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
FOXBusiness

Home prices unexpectedly rise 19.2% in January: Case-Shiller

Home prices unexpectedly rose 19.2% year-over-year in January, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index, as limited supply and a race to lock in rising mortgage rates drove enticed buyers. The 10-city composite saw an annual increase of 17.5% year-over-year in January, up from 17.1% the previous month, while the...
BUSINESS
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy