Sine Die 2022: Here are bills to watch on final day of Georgia legislation session

Sine Die is Monday, marking the last day of the Georgia General Assembly’s 2022 session.

While a high number of visibility bills have already passes, there are still a few that lawmakers need to pass the House or Senate before the gavel falls around midnight.

Among the bills that people will be watching: a controversial elections bill.

The bill would provide a chain of custody rules for ballots and ban non-profits from giving money to county election offices to help pay for election coverage.

Medical cannabis oil will also be hotly debated.

Lawmakers can’t decide which system Georgia should use to reward licenses to companies to grow, produce and sell low THC oil. Some patients who need the oil and their parents feel caught in the middle.

Sports wagering could also get a vote Monday, though many see its chances to pass slipping away yet again. All the Atlanta professional sports teams want to see this happen even though they wouldn’t get a dime in revenue.

The budget will get a vote, the only thing that General Assembly is actually required to do by the Georgia constitution.

