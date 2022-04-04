ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Sine Die 2022: Here are bills to watch on final day of Georgia legislation session

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BrDQt_0eyl9dQb00
Sine Die is Monday, marking the last day of the Georgia General Assembly’s 2022 session. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Sine Die is Monday, marking the last day of the Georgia General Assembly's 2022 session.

While a high number of visibility bills have already passes, there are still a few that lawmakers need to pass the House or Senate before the gavel falls around midnight.

Among the bills that people will be watching: a controversial elections bill.

The bill would provide a chain of custody rules for ballots and ban non-profits from giving money to county election offices to help pay for election coverage.

Medical cannabis oil will also be hotly debated.

Lawmakers can’t decide which system Georgia should use to reward licenses to companies to grow, produce and sell low THC oil. Some patients who need the oil and their parents feel caught in the middle.

Sports wagering could also get a vote Monday, though many see its chances to pass slipping away yet again. All the Atlanta professional sports teams want to see this happen even though they wouldn’t get a dime in revenue.

The budget will get a vote, the only thing that General Assembly is actually required to do by the Georgia constitution.

©2022 Cox Media Group

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Kemp signs bill giving income tax refund from Georgia surplus

Gov. Brian Kemp on Wednesday signed legislation to use more than $1 billion in state surplus funds to provide an income tax refund this year. Under House Bill 1302, which received final passage from the Georgia Senate a week ago, single Georgians would be able to receive a $250 refund when they file their taxes, joint filers $500. The refunds would go to those who filed returns for the tax years 2020 and 2021, and the money would be available in six to eight weeks.
The Independent

Defeated Republican senator claims Georgia election was ‘stolen’ from him ahead of Trump visit

Republican David Perdue, who lost his Georgia Senate seat last year, has now claimed that the election was “stolen” from him. Former President Donald Trump, who has been the most notable source of similarly false election fraud claims after losing the White House in 2020, will rally with Mr Perdue on Saturday in support of his attempt to unseat the Republican Governor of the state, Brian Kemp. Mr Trump began attacking Mr Kemp after he wasn’t, in Mr Trump’s view, supportive enough of his efforts to overturn the results in Georgia, a state that President Joe Biden won, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WALA-TV FOX10

Governor signs permitless concealed carry bill into law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has signed the bill that eliminates the requirement of a state permit to carry a concealed handgun. She signed House Bill 272 Thursday shortly after its final passage in the Statehouse. “Unlike states who are doing everything in their power to make it...
ALABAMA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Two Georgia military bases are being renamed. Here’s why

Georgia’s Fort Gordon and Fort Benning are among nine Army bases that will be getting new names. The Naming Commission, which Congress created last year to rename military installations named for historical figures with ties to the Confederacy, has developed a list of fewer than 100 names it is considering. The panel will make recommendations to the U.S. House and Senate Armed Services committees by Oct. 1.
GEORGIA STATE
News Break
Politics
TODAY.com

New Tennessee bill would allow rapists’ families, friends to sue if victims have an abortion

A Tennessee bill would allow a rapist's family members, friends, spouse, or neighbors to sue people who help or provide his victim with an abortion. This week, a state House of Representatives health subcommittee passed HB 2779 — an anti-abortion bill modeled after the Texas 6-week abortion ban, which deputizes citizens and empowers them to sue anyone suspected of helping, referring, or providing abortion care after pulsating fetal cardiac cells (what anti-abortion legislators refer to as a heartbeat) are detected.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Associated Press

Virginia governor signs ‘Carolina Squat’ ban into law

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s governor signed into law Monday a ban on squatted trucks just weeks after a crash that left a 27-year-old man dead. The legislation signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin prohibits modifications that make a vehicle’s front bumper 4 or more inches higher than the rear bumper. Critics of the modification — sometimes called the “Carolina Squat” — say the upward tilt may leave drivers unable to clearly see ahead. The governor’s office said Monday that the ban will become law within the next day after a final technical step.
VIRGINIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Ohio Republicans Would Rather Impeach a Judge than Stop Cheating at Elections

Click here to read the full article. Shortly after the Ohio Supreme Court ruled — for the third time — that GOP-approved legislative maps unconstitutionally favored Republicans over Democrats, Republicans in the state house are considering impeaching the court’s chief justice, The Columbus Dispatch reported Friday. Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor cast the deciding vote earlier this week in a 4-3 ruling that found that the maps violated redistricting rules voters approved in 2015. “The evidence shows that the individuals who controlled the map-drawing process exercised that control with the overriding intent to maintain as much of an advantage as possible for members...
OHIO STATE
The Georgia Sun

Which city has the worst commute in Georgia?

When the COVID-19 pandemic made millions of Americans remote workers, it also abruptly ended the commutes that bookend the workday. As some of those workers return to the office, conversations around the drawbacks of commutes have become more vocal. For a while, those workers enjoyed more time in the morning...
GEORGIA STATE
