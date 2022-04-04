Barrie Youngfellow, Star of ‘It’s a Living,’ Dies at 75
By Martin Holmes, TV Insider
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
2 days ago
Barrie Youngfellow, a veteran actor best known for playing Jan Hoffmeyer Gray in the 1980s sitcom It’s a Living, has died. She was 75. The beloved sitcom star passed away last Monday (March 28), as confirmed by her family in an online obituary. “She was the best of friends and had...
Conrad Janis, a busy character actor best known for playing Mindy McConnell's father Frederick on the Robin Williams sitcom Mork & Mindy, has died. He was 94. The actor, who was also a jazz trombonist and owned an art gallery, had over 100 credits to his name. Janis died of...
It’s not every day that the relationships actors play out on screen reflect the bonds they share with their castmates, but for Barry Livingston and the late Tim Considine, there seemed to have existed a pleasant example to the contrary. The My Three Sons star died on March 3...
Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
The ‘Yellowstone’ star and his beautiful wife took over the red carpet at the Academy Awards. See the gorgeous pics!. Kevin Costner sure does clean up nice! The Yellowstone star traded in his cowboy gear for a tuxedo when he appeared alongside his gorgeous wife, Christine Baumgartner, on the red carpet for the 2022 Academy Awards. The veteran actor, who is a three-time Oscar nominee and won Best Director for 1991’s Dances With Wolves, arrived to the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday (March 27) to present an award during the glamorous event. Kevin cut a dapper figure in his classic suit, while his wife of 18 years dared to impress in a stunning black and silver, strapless gown.
A 24-year-old rapper killed in a Washington D.C. area shooting's funeral was a bit different, with some even saying it's "unethical" and "extreme." Markelle Morrow, who went by the rapper name 'Goonew', had a different funeral that organizers called "The Final Show," with the centerpiece of the party being his embalmed body, propped up in a corner.
Al Roker has been very candid with his fans and followers about his journey towards becoming as healthy as can be. In a new chat he did with his wife, ABC journalist Deborah Roberts, the Today star provided a rare detailed glimpse into his life at home with his family.
One of the many stars dotting the cast of hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone,” Wes Bentley has a comedic take on co-star Kevin Costner. “Yellowstone” watchers know Wes Bentley as the black sheep of the Dutton family tree, Jamie Dutton. With more “daddy” issues than anyone should have to bear, Jamie Dutton is one of the show’s most complex characters. He wants nothing more than the love of his overbearing and demanding father, John Dutton. He discovers that he’s adopted in season three, setting off a chain reaction that sees him kill his biological father, Garrett Randall. With the intense rivalry between son and father growing, many believe it could come to a head in the upcoming fifth “Yellowstone” season.
Bobby Rydell, popularly known for being the "teen idol" of the '60s and for starring in the 1963 movie "Bye Bye Birdie," has passed away at the age of 79. According to Variety, the singer died a few days before his 80th birthday. His cause of death was pneumonia. Radio...
TLC introduced fans to Amy Halterman (née Slaton) and Tammy Slaton from Dixon, Kentucky, on the reality series 1000-Lb Sisters, following two siblings trying to support each other amid their respective weight loss...
While spring is just getting started and Halloween is months away, there's already plenty of excitement for Hocus Pocus 2, the eagerly anticipated sequel to the much-loved 1993 film. However, while fans are excited to see Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy return as the Sanderson sisters, there is one star of the original film who was offered a chance to come back for the sequel but declined. According to Entertainment Weekly, Thora Birch was asked to reprise her role as Dani Dannison in the Disney+ film, but due to scheduling conflicts had to decline.
The Goldbergs‘ ninth season has been steeped in drama, particularly when one of its core cast members abruptly left the series. Jeff Garlin, who played Goldberg family patriarch Murray exited the long-running ABC comedy following an HR investigation and while his character makes brief appearances in single shots, there’s been some creative camera work at play. This has been noticed by viewers who commented online, prompting star Wendi McLendon-Covey, who plays matriarch Beverly, to respond on social media.
A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled Wednesday honoring actor Morris Chestnut, best known for his roles in such films as "Boyz n the Hood,'' "The Brothers,'' "The Perfect Holiday,'' "Think Like a Man,'' "The Best Man'' and its sequel, "The Best Man Holiday.''. The star is...
This has to be the most grotesque Joker we've ever seen. After months of speculation and anticipation from the comic book film fandom, Warner Bros. Pictures finally released the deleted scene from Matt Reeves' The Batman featuring Barry Keoghan as the Joker, and to say that it broke the internet is an understatement.
Click here to read the full article. UPDATED, 2 PM: Marcia Gay Harden has closed her deal to star in CBS’ untitled Mother & Son Legal Drama Pilot, replacing Geena Davis.
EXCLUSIVE, 11 AM: There is a major casting change on CBS’ untitled Mother & Son Legal Drama Pilot. Oscar winner Marcia Gay Harden is in negotiations to play the female lead opposite Skylar Astin. She will replace fellow Oscar winner Geena Davis, who was originally cast in the pilot but is no longer part of the project.
I hear the pilot had a table read at the top of last week...
Ben Stiller is reportedly in talks to star in a stage play of The Shining as Jack Torrence, the role Jack Nicholson played in the movie adaptation of Stephen King's horror novel. The production would be staged in London before an eventual move to Broadway. Ivo van Hove, whose credits include West Side Story and A View from the Bridge, is set to direct.
THE Bold and the Beautiful fans were left reeling after Tuesday’s episode appeared to confirm that Finn is dead and leaving the show. Viewers have been waiting on the edge of their seats to learn the beloved character’s fate after he was shot at the end of last week’s broadcast.
From an old friend to a former beau, see stars who reconnected with, married, and even remarried a guy from their past. Whether she’s performing on stage or simply posting on Instagram, singer Monica is always going to show love to and represent for rapper Corey Miller, known as C-Murder. If you haven’t been following, the two were an item in the ’90s. The New Orleans native, who is the brother of Master P, was sentenced to life in prison in 2009 for the shooting death of a teen named Steve Thomas at a nightclub in 2002. But witnesses have since come forward claiming Miller’s innocence and allege that they were forced by police to give false information and testify against him. Since then, there’s been a major push to get him released, with attorney Benjamin Crump joining his legal team, Kim Kardashian getting involved, and Monica leading the way.
Comments / 0