NFL

Underrated Prospects Steelers Must Prioritize in 2022 NFL Draft

By Kristopher Knox
Bleacher Report
 2 days ago

While the Pittsburgh Steelers haven't dominated the headlines this offseason, they've been busy. In addition to adding Mitch Trubisky to the quarterback room, Pittsburgh signed the likes of James Daniels, Myles Jack and Mason Cole. The post-Ben Roethlisberger era is off to a quietly good start, and the Steelers...

bleacherreport.com

The Spun

Saints Released Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The New Orleans Saints‘ quarterback room became pretty crowded this offseason. With no need for three veteran quarterbacks on the roster, the organization released one on Tuesday morning. The Saints have released veteran quarterback Blake Bortles. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he asked to be released after the team signed...
NFL
The Spun

Former Steelers Quarterback Trying Out For The Ravens

Former Pittsburgh Steelers reserve quarterback Joshua Dobbs continues to look for a new NFL home, and reportedly had a tryout today. Dobbs worked out for the Baltimore Ravens, according to multiple reports. This is the second recent tryout for the former Tennessee standout, who performed for the New England Patriots last month.
NFL
The Spun

Former Minnesota Vikings Star Died On Tuesday

The Minnesota Vikings confirmed this afternoon that former defensive tackle Doug Sutherland passed away earlier today. He was 73. A 14th-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in 1970, Sutherland was traded to the Vikings the following year. He lasted 10 seasons in purple before finishing his career with the Seattle Seahawks in 1981.
NFL
Person
Najee Harris
Person
Cameron Thomas
The Spun

Tyrann Mathieu Sends Clear Message After Saints Visit

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu took a trip to New Orleans to visit the Saints. After seeing Marcus Williams leave and Malcolm Jenkins retire, New Orleans is in dire need of safety depth. A homecoming for the Louisiana native makes plenty of sense, especially given the Saints’ lack of depth at safety.
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to shocking Brett Favre allegations

Brett Favre may go down as one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history but his post-playing career is starting to fill up with scandals and unsavory developments. The latest one dropped Tuesday as a new report from Mississippi Today outlines the Green Bay Packers great’s connection to some shady dealings in state politics and drug projects.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Hosting 2 Top QB Prospects This Week

The 2022 NFL Draft sits just a few weeks away, which means NFL teams are doing their final preparations. That includes the Pittsburgh Steelers, who could be looking for a quarterback of the future after the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger. The team signed former No. 2 overall pick Mitchell Trubisky, but that hasn’t taken them out of the running to select a quarterback in the first round.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Longtime MLB Infielder Announces Retirement At 35

After 10 MLB seasons, veteran middle infielder Jordy Mercer is calling it a career. On Tuesday, Mercer took to his Twitter account to thank the game of baseball, as well as others, as he says goodbye to the game. “Thank You baseball!” the 35-year-old said. “Thank you for the opportunity...
MLB
#Steelers#2022 Nfl Draft#American Football#Round 3
The Spun

Chiefs Trade Rumor Is Swirling: NFL World Reacts

Over the past few days, a rumor suggesting the Kansas City Chiefs could trade up in the 2022 NFL draft for a wide receiver has emerged. “I got a call last night from somebody who floated this rumor out that they heard about the Chiefs,” said 610’s Fescoe In The Morning. “And it was that the Chiefs trading both 1’s and their second-round picks — whether it’s 40 or 50, depending on how high they want to move up — to get to around Top 5 in the Draft. Now to get to Top 5 in the Draft, they would have to trade their two 1’s and that first second-round pick. If they want to get to 7-8 in the Draft, they can trade their two 1’s and their second second-round pick and move up to there. And the target, from what I heard yesterday, appears to be Garrett Wilson, the wide receiver out of Ohio State.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
Popculture

NFL Hall of Famer Officially Announces Return to Football

An NFL Hall of Famer who last played in the league in 2010 is making a comeback. This week, Terrell Owens announced to ESPN he is coming out of retirement to join the Fan Controlled Football league and is expected to play for the Zappers led by former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel. The 2022 FCF season will start on April 16.
NFL
Louisiana State University
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
Football
Sports
NFL Analysis Network

2022 NFL Draft: Predicting What The Chicago Bears Will Do

Entering the 2022 season, the Chicago Bears have a number of holes to fill. With second-year quarterback Justin Fields firmly at the controls, newly hired general manager Ryan Poles will look build around the young signal caller in this year’s NFL Draft. Chicago’s defense should get some love during...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

5-star prospect goes viral for insane 100 meter sprint

Nyckoles Harbor is one of the top-ranked football players in the Class of 2023, and you don’t even need to watch his football tape to see why. Harbor, a five-star recruit from Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, D.C., recently took part in a 100 meter race at a track track and field event. He came in first with a blazing time of 10.32 seconds. He didn’t exactly blow away the field, but he stuck out among the other competitors — literally.
WASHINGTON, DC
fantasypros.com

D.K. Metcalf: Seahawks turned down Jets 10th overall pick for WR

According to Howard Eskin, the Seahawks turned down the 10th overall pick in the 2022 draft from the NY Jets in exchange for WR D.K. Metcalf. (Howard Eskin) The Seahawks have continued to claim to the media that they are not shopping WR D.K. Metcalf despite reports from several big-name reporters. According to NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler, the team would deal Metcalf for "the right price." On Monday, reporter Howard Eskin told SPORTS RADIO 94WIP that the Jets offered the 10th overall pick in exchange for the WR but were quickly turned down. Metcalf enters the final year of his contract this season but seems the team has little interest in trading him.
SEATTLE, WA
Bleacher Report

Browns Trade Rumors: Texans' Brandin Cooks Interests Cleveland; Deal Unlikely

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly hoping to acquire a familiar face for new quarterback Deshaun Watson. According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns are attempting to trade for Houston Texans receiver Brandin Cooks, who was one of Watson's top targets in 2020. However, Cabot noted that another deal between the two teams is "unlikely to happen."
NFL

