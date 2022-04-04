ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barrie Youngfellow, Star of ‘It’s a Living,’ Dies at 75

By Martin Holmes, TV Insider
 2 days ago

Barrie Youngfellow, a veteran actor best known for playing Jan Hoffmeyer Gray in the 1980s sitcom It’s a Living, has died. She was 75. The beloved sitcom star passed away last Monday (March 28), as confirmed by her family in an online obituary. “She was the best of friends and had...

Popculture

Conrad Janis, 'Mork & Mindy' Star, Dies at 94

Conrad Janis, a busy character actor best known for playing Mindy McConnell's father Frederick on the Robin Williams sitcom Mork & Mindy, has died. He was 94. The actor, who was also a jazz trombonist and owned an art gallery, had over 100 credits to his name. Janis died of...
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
ComicBook

Hocus Pocus 2: Fan-Favorite Star Declined Offer to Return for Disney+ Sequel

While spring is just getting started and Halloween is months away, there's already plenty of excitement for Hocus Pocus 2, the eagerly anticipated sequel to the much-loved 1993 film. However, while fans are excited to see Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy return as the Sanderson sisters, there is one star of the original film who was offered a chance to come back for the sequel but declined. According to Entertainment Weekly, Thora Birch was asked to reprise her role as Dani Dannison in the Disney+ film, but due to scheduling conflicts had to decline.
Popculture

Ben Stiller Eyed to Play Jack Torrance in New 'The Shining' Adaptation

Ben Stiller is reportedly in talks to star in a stage play of The Shining as Jack Torrence, the role Jack Nicholson played in the movie adaptation of Stephen King's horror novel. The production would be staged in London before an eventual move to Broadway. Ivo van Hove, whose credits include West Side Story and A View from the Bridge, is set to direct.
Deadline

Geena Davis Exits CBS’ Legal Drama Pilot; Marcia Gay Harden Replaces Her – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED, 2 PM: Marcia Gay Harden has closed her deal to star in CBS’ untitled Mother & Son Legal Drama Pilot, replacing Geena Davis. EXCLUSIVE, 11 AM: There is a major casting change on CBS’ untitled Mother & Son Legal Drama Pilot. Oscar winner Marcia Gay Harden is in negotiations to play the female lead opposite Skylar Astin. She will replace fellow Oscar winner Geena Davis, who was originally cast in the pilot but is no longer part of the project. I hear the pilot had a table read at the top of last week...
tvinsider.com

‘The Goldbergs’ Wendi McLendon-Covey Says Jeff Garlin Didn’t ‘Want to Be There’

The Goldbergs‘ ninth season has been steeped in drama, particularly when one of its core cast members abruptly left the series. Jeff Garlin, who played Goldberg family patriarch Murray exited the long-running ABC comedy following an HR investigation and while his character makes brief appearances in single shots, there’s been some creative camera work at play. This has been noticed by viewers who commented online, prompting star Wendi McLendon-Covey, who plays matriarch Beverly, to respond on social media.
epicstream.com

Eternals Star Barry Keoghan Reacts to The Batman's Joker Reveal

This has to be the most grotesque Joker we've ever seen. After months of speculation and anticipation from the comic book film fandom, Warner Bros. Pictures finally released the deleted scene from Matt Reeves' The Batman featuring Barry Keoghan as the Joker, and to say that it broke the internet is an understatement.
TVLine

Shrinking: Harrison Ford Cast Opposite Jason Segel in Apple TV+ Comedy

Click here to read the full article. Harrison Ford has finally been bitten by the #PeakTV bug. The Star Wars and Indiana Jones vet is set to star opposite Jason Segel in the Apple TV+ comedy Shrinking, TVLine has learned. The 10-episode series, which hails from Segel and Ted Lasso duo Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein, follows Segel’s Jimmy, “a grieving therapist who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks,” according to the official logline. “Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives… including his own.” Ford is...
Essence

'14 Years Later, Our Paths Crossed': 5 Times Celebrity Women Fell In Love With Men From Their Past

From an old friend to a former beau, see stars who reconnected with, married, and even remarried a guy from their past. Whether she’s performing on stage or simply posting on Instagram, singer Monica is always going to show love to and represent for rapper Corey Miller, known as C-Murder. If you haven’t been following, the two were an item in the ’90s. The New Orleans native, who is the brother of Master P, was sentenced to life in prison in 2009 for the shooting death of a teen named Steve Thomas at a nightclub in 2002. But witnesses have since come forward claiming Miller’s innocence and allege that they were forced by police to give false information and testify against him. Since then, there’s been a major push to get him released, with attorney Benjamin Crump joining his legal team, Kim Kardashian getting involved, and Monica leading the way.
Outsider.com

Who Plays Young John Dutton on ‘Yellowstone’?

“Yellowstone” fans might recognize Josh Lucas as the young version of John Dutton. But where else have we seen the actor?. Both before and after his “Yellowstone” stints, Lucas has starred in some hit films and television dramas. We’re here to break down the star’s acting history and personal life.
