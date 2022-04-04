Barrie Youngfellow, Star of ‘It’s a Living,’ Dies at 75
By Martin Holmes, TV Insider
laconiadailysun.com
2 days ago
Barrie Youngfellow, a veteran actor best known for playing Jan Hoffmeyer Gray in the 1980s sitcom It’s a Living, has died. She was 75. The beloved sitcom star passed away last Monday (March 28), as confirmed by her family in an online obituary. “She was the best of friends and had...
Conrad Janis, a busy character actor best known for playing Mindy McConnell's father Frederick on the Robin Williams sitcom Mork & Mindy, has died. He was 94. The actor, who was also a jazz trombonist and owned an art gallery, had over 100 credits to his name. Janis died of...
It’s not every day that the relationships actors play out on screen reflect the bonds they share with their castmates, but for Barry Livingston and the late Tim Considine, there seemed to have existed a pleasant example to the contrary. The My Three Sons star died on March 3...
Acting came naturally to teen icon Kristy McNichol, who starred in Family on ABC for five seasons. The two-time Emmy winner walked away from Hollywood years later, but not before establishing an incredible legacy as a television star. Kristy, born in 1962, started appearing in commercials, much like her older...
Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
Jon Batiste is a married man! During a Monday morning appearance on CBS Sunday Morning just hours after he took home five awards during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards Sunday night, the Album of the Year winner and his longtime partner Suleika Jaouad revealed they secretly married amid Jaouad's cancer diagnosis.
Al Roker has been very candid with his fans and followers about his journey towards becoming as healthy as can be. In a new chat he did with his wife, ABC journalist Deborah Roberts, the Today star provided a rare detailed glimpse into his life at home with his family.
TLC introduced fans to Amy Halterman (née Slaton) and Tammy Slaton from Dixon, Kentucky, on the reality series 1000-Lb Sisters, following two siblings trying to support each other amid their respective weight loss...
While spring is just getting started and Halloween is months away, there's already plenty of excitement for Hocus Pocus 2, the eagerly anticipated sequel to the much-loved 1993 film. However, while fans are excited to see Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy return as the Sanderson sisters, there is one star of the original film who was offered a chance to come back for the sequel but declined. According to Entertainment Weekly, Thora Birch was asked to reprise her role as Dani Dannison in the Disney+ film, but due to scheduling conflicts had to decline.
Bobby Rydell, popularly known for being the "teen idol" of the '60s and for starring in the 1963 movie "Bye Bye Birdie," has passed away at the age of 79. According to Variety, the singer died a few days before his 80th birthday. His cause of death was pneumonia. Radio...
Ben Stiller is reportedly in talks to star in a stage play of The Shining as Jack Torrence, the role Jack Nicholson played in the movie adaptation of Stephen King's horror novel. The production would be staged in London before an eventual move to Broadway. Ivo van Hove, whose credits include West Side Story and A View from the Bridge, is set to direct.
Click here to read the full article. UPDATED, 2 PM: Marcia Gay Harden has closed her deal to star in CBS’ untitled Mother & Son Legal Drama Pilot, replacing Geena Davis.
EXCLUSIVE, 11 AM: There is a major casting change on CBS’ untitled Mother & Son Legal Drama Pilot. Oscar winner Marcia Gay Harden is in negotiations to play the female lead opposite Skylar Astin. She will replace fellow Oscar winner Geena Davis, who was originally cast in the pilot but is no longer part of the project.
I hear the pilot had a table read at the top of last week...
The Goldbergs‘ ninth season has been steeped in drama, particularly when one of its core cast members abruptly left the series. Jeff Garlin, who played Goldberg family patriarch Murray exited the long-running ABC comedy following an HR investigation and while his character makes brief appearances in single shots, there’s been some creative camera work at play. This has been noticed by viewers who commented online, prompting star Wendi McLendon-Covey, who plays matriarch Beverly, to respond on social media.
THE Bold and the Beautiful fans were left reeling after Tuesday’s episode appeared to confirm that Finn is dead and leaving the show. Viewers have been waiting on the edge of their seats to learn the beloved character’s fate after he was shot at the end of last week’s broadcast.
This has to be the most grotesque Joker we've ever seen. After months of speculation and anticipation from the comic book film fandom, Warner Bros. Pictures finally released the deleted scene from Matt Reeves' The Batman featuring Barry Keoghan as the Joker, and to say that it broke the internet is an understatement.
Click here to read the full article. Harrison Ford has finally been bitten by the #PeakTV bug.
The Star Wars and Indiana Jones vet is set to star opposite Jason Segel in the Apple TV+ comedy Shrinking, TVLine has learned.
The 10-episode series, which hails from Segel and Ted Lasso duo Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein, follows Segel’s Jimmy, “a grieving therapist who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks,” according to the official logline. “Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives… including his own.”
Ford is...
From an old friend to a former beau, see stars who reconnected with, married, and even remarried a guy from their past. Whether she’s performing on stage or simply posting on Instagram, singer Monica is always going to show love to and represent for rapper Corey Miller, known as C-Murder. If you haven’t been following, the two were an item in the ’90s. The New Orleans native, who is the brother of Master P, was sentenced to life in prison in 2009 for the shooting death of a teen named Steve Thomas at a nightclub in 2002. But witnesses have since come forward claiming Miller’s innocence and allege that they were forced by police to give false information and testify against him. Since then, there’s been a major push to get him released, with attorney Benjamin Crump joining his legal team, Kim Kardashian getting involved, and Monica leading the way.
“Yellowstone” fans might recognize Josh Lucas as the young version of John Dutton. But where else have we seen the actor?. Both before and after his “Yellowstone” stints, Lucas has starred in some hit films and television dramas. We’re here to break down the star’s acting history and personal life.
Comments / 0