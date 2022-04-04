ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders' Top 2022 NFL Draft Targets to Benefit Derek Carr

By Kristopher Knox
Bleacher Report
 2 days ago

After trading for wide receiver Davante Adams, the Las Vegas Raiders appear committed to quarterback Derek Carr for the foreseeable future. Adams and Carr were teammates at Fresno State, and their reunion should help Carr tremendously. There was a slim chance that Las Vegas might have entertained a Carr...

