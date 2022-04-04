ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Underrated Prospects Cowboys Must Prioritize in 2022 NFL Draft

By Kristopher Knox
Bleacher Report
 2 days ago

The offseason wins have been few and far between for the Dallas Cowboys in 2022. It started when Dallas traded away wideout Amari Cooper. Dallas got some valuable cap space, but the return—a 2022 fifth-round pick and a swapping of 2022 sixth-round picks—left plenty to be desired. After watching the Miami...

The Spun

Saints Released Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The New Orleans Saints‘ quarterback room became pretty crowded this offseason. With no need for three veteran quarterbacks on the roster, the organization released one on Tuesday morning. The Saints have released veteran quarterback Blake Bortles. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he asked to be released after the team signed...
NFL
The Spun

Former Minnesota Vikings Star Died On Tuesday

The Minnesota Vikings confirmed this afternoon that former defensive tackle Doug Sutherland passed away earlier today. He was 73. A 14th-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in 1970, Sutherland was traded to the Vikings the following year. He lasted 10 seasons in purple before finishing his career with the Seattle Seahawks in 1981.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Meeting With Top Wide Receiver: NFL World Reacts

The Dallas Cowboys could be looking to upgrade their receiving corps on Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft. ESPN’s Adam Schefter just announced that Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave is visiting the Cowboys this Tuesday. Olave had an incredible career at Ohio State, hauling in 175 passes...
NFL
Person
Devante Parker
The Spun

Brett Favre Entangled In Scandal: NFL World Reacts

Legendary NFL quarterback Brett Favre continues to be entangled in political scandals in his home state of Mississippi. Favre, who played collegiately at Southern Miss, was linked on Monday to a scandal involving former Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant. Mississippi Today reported on Monday that there could be connections between Favre,...
NFL
The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
The Spun

Longtime MLB Infielder Announces Retirement At 35

After 10 MLB seasons, veteran middle infielder Jordy Mercer is calling it a career. On Tuesday, Mercer took to his Twitter account to thank the game of baseball, as well as others, as he says goodbye to the game. “Thank You baseball!” the 35-year-old said. “Thank you for the opportunity...
MLB
The Spun

Seahawks Are Reportedly Meeting With Top Quarterback

After trading long-time franchise cornerstone Russell Wilson, the Seattle Seahawks have a need at quarterback and extra draft picks to find a successor. At the annual NFL meetings, head coach Pete Carroll said they’re “definitely still in the quarterback business.” While this year’s draft class doesn’t feature can’t-miss passing prospects, the Seahawks nevertheless at least appear to be entertaining the idea of using the No. 9 pick on one.
NFL
The Spun

Tyrann Mathieu Sends Clear Message After Saints Visit

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu took a trip to New Orleans to visit the Saints. After seeing Marcus Williams leave and Malcolm Jenkins retire, New Orleans is in dire need of safety depth. A homecoming for the Louisiana native makes plenty of sense, especially given the Saints’ lack of depth at safety.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys 2022 draft interest tracker for 30 visits, Dallas Day, other meetings

The Dallas Cowboys’ official 30-visit list has almost been completely revealed. 28 of the 30 names have been exposed in the past few weeks. The first dozen or so names have been getting leaked by individual players and agents. Beat writers and natioanal reporters filled in the rest of the gaps. But this list is hardly the only pool of players the Cowboys are interested in.
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs Trade Rumor Is Swirling: NFL World Reacts

Over the past few days, a rumor suggesting the Kansas City Chiefs could trade up in the 2022 NFL draft for a wide receiver has emerged. “I got a call last night from somebody who floated this rumor out that they heard about the Chiefs,” said 610’s Fescoe In The Morning. “And it was that the Chiefs trading both 1’s and their second-round picks — whether it’s 40 or 50, depending on how high they want to move up — to get to around Top 5 in the Draft. Now to get to Top 5 in the Draft, they would have to trade their two 1’s and that first second-round pick. If they want to get to 7-8 in the Draft, they can trade their two 1’s and their second second-round pick and move up to there. And the target, from what I heard yesterday, appears to be Garrett Wilson, the wide receiver out of Ohio State.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
Popculture

NFL Hall of Famer Officially Announces Return to Football

An NFL Hall of Famer who last played in the league in 2010 is making a comeback. This week, Terrell Owens announced to ESPN he is coming out of retirement to join the Fan Controlled Football league and is expected to play for the Zappers led by former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel. The 2022 FCF season will start on April 16.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 1 team willing to make big offer for DK Metcalf

The Seattle Seahawks have thus far not shown a willingness to trade DK Metcalf, but one team may have a big offer prepared for the star wide receiver in case that changes. Howard Eskin of 94WIP said on his radio show this week that the New York Jets were prepared to offer the No. 10 overall pick to the Seahawks as part of a potential package for Metcalf. However, Seattle is not even listening to offers.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

First quarterback chosen in every NFL draft in the Super Bowl era

Passing fad Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports The dream is to grab a franchise quarterback in the NFL draft. What if there isn't one? Teams still reach and try to select someone they think will lead them to championships. What QBs were the first selected in each NFL draft of the Super Bowl era? Let's take a look...1967: Steve Spurrier Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports The Heisman Trophy winner from Florida, Steve Spurrier, went third overall to the San Francisco 49ers.1968: Greg Landry USAT Now this one would be a shocker in a game of NFL trivia. How about the Detroit Lions selecting Greg Landry...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

5-star prospect goes viral for insane 100 meter sprint

Nyckoles Harbor is one of the top-ranked football players in the Class of 2023, and you don’t even need to watch his football tape to see why. Harbor, a five-star recruit from Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, D.C., recently took part in a 100 meter race at a track track and field event. He came in first with a blazing time of 10.32 seconds. He didn’t exactly blow away the field, but he stuck out among the other competitors — literally.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bleacher Report

Browns Trade Rumors: Texans' Brandin Cooks Interests Cleveland; Deal Unlikely

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly hoping to acquire a familiar face for new quarterback Deshaun Watson. According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns are attempting to trade for Houston Texans receiver Brandin Cooks, who was one of Watson's top targets in 2020. However, Cabot noted that another deal between the two teams is "unlikely to happen."
NFL
Bleacher Report

Former Texans, Packers LB Whitney Mercilus Retires After 10 NFL Seasons

Whitney Mercilus announced his retirement from the NFL on his Instagram account Wednesday. "It's time to hang it up," he wrote alongside a video. "Merci out." The pass-rusher was a first-round pick in the 2012 NFL draft and spent the majority of his 10-year career with the Houston Texans before he was released during the 2021 season. He finished the year with the Green Bay Packers, appearing in six regular-season games and one playoff game.
HOUSTON, TX

