Low6 Marks First Foray Into College With LEARFIELD

BIRMINGHAM, U.K.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 4, 2022--

Low6 Limited Inc (Low6), a leader in sports mobile gamification technology, has announced a relationship with LEARFIELD by way of its new integration with SIDEARM Sports, the leading digital media provider for official collegiate athletics programs. This marks a first entry into the college sports space for Low6, presenting a brand-new opportunity for schools.

Low6 will use its industry-leading, free-to-play digital gaming expertise to develop unique mobile games for collegiate athletic programs and their fans. Participating schools include NC State, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and Texas A&M. Low6 allows schools to implement their own customized game into existing team and / or school mobile apps, or via web-based URLs. These games will reward avid college sports fans and serve as another element to bolster fan engagement. The Low6 platform also provides universities enhanced opportunities for sponsorship integration, brand exposure and collecting first-party data.

“We are proud to enter the college sports landscape with an established leader, and we’re delighted to already have so many reputable schools live on the Low6 platform,” said Jamie Mitchell, Low6 CEO. “Low6 technology enables rights holders to monetize their digital fanbase by leveraging our proprietary platform, increasing both the volume and value of their first-party data at a mass scale. We are excited to roll out our platform to more schools across the country, potentially seeing Low6 engage with millions of students, alumni, and college sports fans.”

“With Low6, we’re ushering in a best-in-class solution for universities and their fans in a rapidly evolving industry,” added Jeff Rubin, LEARFIELD’s chief digital officer and SIDEARM Sports’ president and CEO. “College sports fans represent the largest fan base in the U.S., and the passionate, loyal connection they share with their alma mater or favorite school is unlike anything else. The Low6 gamification platform gives our partner schools an elevated digital offering for their fans to enjoy on any device, wherever they are, only deepening that unmatched affinity.”

Cardinal Sports Capital facilitated the introduction between LEARFIELD and Low6, helping drive the relationship. Cardinal Sports is the lead advisor in capital markets financing and North America market strategy for Low6. “Low6 inspires innovative and creative solutions that redefine future mobile gamification. We are excited to watch the college sports space integrate this technology and create an amazing new digital sponsorship asset,” commented John Libro, Partner at Cardinal Sports Capital.

ABOUT LOW6

Low6 is a leader in sports gaming technology, powering franchises with their own branded gaming experiences to engage and monetize their digital fanbases. For the fans, by the fans – Low6 inspires innovative and creative solutions that redefines future sports mobile gamification. Low6 is proud partners of the PGA TOUR, DP WORLD Tour, UFC, NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars and the Cincinnati Bengals, and the NBA Detroit Pistons.

ABOUT LEARFIELD

LEARFIELD is a leading media and technology services company in intercollegiate athletics. The company unlocks the value of college sports for brands and fans through an omnichannel platform with innovative content and commerce solutions. SIDEARM Sports has operated within the LEARFIELD portfolio of companies since 2014. SIDEARM provides the technology platform that powers the official websites, mobile apps, statistical integration, live audio and video streaming, and e-commerce platforms of collegiate athletic partners across the nation. SIDEARM is trusted by some of the biggest brands in the industry, including NCAA Division I programs and a majority of the Power Five athletic departments.

