'We need more help from NATO': Member of Ukraine volunteer force describes 'bestial brutality'

MSNBC
 2 days ago

US News and World Report

Russia Warns United States: We Have the Might to Put You in Your Place

LONDON (Reuters) -Russia warned the United States on Thursday that Moscow had the might to put the world's pre-eminent superpower in its place and accused the West of stoking a wild Russophobic plot to tear Russia apart. Dmitry Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012 and is now...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Russia asks China for weapons, US claims as Kyiv’s Antonov aircraft plant shelled

Russia has asked China for weapons and financial aid following its invasion of Ukraine, reports suggest, with the White House said to be concerned Beijing may undermine western efforts to help Ukrainian forces defend their country.Several US officials, who spoke to the Financial Times and The Washington Post, refused to disclose what kind of military equipment or financial support Moscow had requested, citing fears such information could inadvertently reveal how the intelligence was gathered.US national security adviser Jake Sullivan, who is due to meet with China’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi in Rome on Monday, warned China that it would...
MILITARY
Defense One

Today's D Brief: Ukraine strikes inside Russia; Arizona, Australia lend a hand; NATO's Black Sea warning; China and Russia, BFFs; And a bit more.

Ukraine pilots reportedly carried out cross-border airstrikes on or near an oil depot inside Russia overnight, according to videos (like this, this and this) shared online Thursday evening. The depot (Reuters calls it a “logistics hub”) was located in Belgorod, which is about 18 miles from Ukraine’s eastern border, near the city of Kharkiv.
POLITICS
Vox

The dangerous new phase of Russia’s war in Ukraine, explained

Russia’s war in Ukraine has stretched on for more than two weeks, a relentless bombardment of the country’s cities and towns that has led to more than 500 civilian deaths, destroyed civilian infrastructure, and forced more than 2.5 million people to flee Ukraine, creating a new humanitarian crisis in Europe.
POLITICS
The Independent

Live updates: Russia fires missiles at Ukraine military unit

LVIV, Ukraine – Russian forces fired two missiles late Thursday at a Ukrainian military unit on the outskirts of Dnipro, the fourth-largest city in the country, regional emergency services said.The strikes destroyed buildings and set off two fires, it said, while the number of those killed and wounded was still being established.Dnipro is west of the regions along the Russian border that have been controlled by Russian-backed separatists since 2014.___KEY DEVELOPMENTS IN THE RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR:— Ukraine president presses Biden, NATO for more aid as war enters second month— UN votes to condemn Russia for humanitarian crisis in Ukraine—...
MILITARY

