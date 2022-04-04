ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas vs. North Carolina: When and how to watch the 2022 National Championship Game

By Brandon Anderson
tarheelblog.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI don’t know about y’all, but I think it was incredibly unfair to have to switch gears from the win against Duke to the national championship game versus Kansas. One game is obviously more important than the other, but it truly is the downside to beating your most hated rival on...

The Spun

Dick Vitale Reveals If Kansas’ NCAA Title Could Be Revoked

Just two days ago, Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks added another national title to the school’s illustrious history. Kansas used an historic comeback to take down the North Carolina Tar Heels on Monday night. After falling down 40-25 in the first half, the Jayhawks erased a 15-point deficit en route to a 72-69 victory.
LAWRENCE, KS
The Spun

ESPN Computer’s Prediction For Kansas vs. North Carolina

Two NCAA blue bloods vie for yet another national title tonight as 1-seeded Kansas take on 8-seeded North Carolina in the NCAA Tournament Championship Game. Kansas have been a top 10 ranked team all season and are riding a 10-game winning streak going back to early March. They knocked off Texas Southern, Creighton, Providence, Miami (FL) and Villanova to get here.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
The Spun

Jay Bilas Makes His Opinion On Hubert Davis Very Clear

There was a point in the Tar Heels’ season when very few people believed they would even make the NCAA Tournament. But, first-year head coach Hubert Davis and his North Carolina squad put those doubts to rest with an incredibly improbable National Championship run. Back-to-back 20+ point losses to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Ohio State Football Starter Is Reportedly Transferring

Bryson Shaw has entered the transfer portal, becoming the second Ohio State defensive back to plan his departure on Monday. Shaw started 12 games for the Buckeyes last season, recording 59 tackles, one interception, and a fumble recovery. Yet the redshirt junior was likely to lose playing time in a replenished secondary welcoming back Josh Proctor from a leg injury along with other incoming recruits.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX2Now

Kansas wins thriller over North Carolina for NCAA basketball title

The comeback was historic. Kansas won the National Championship in men’s basketball on Monday night after trailing North Carolina by 15 at halftime. The Tar Heels led by as many as 16 points in the first half. The Jayhawks stormed back to win 72-69 for their first National Title since 2008. CBC alum Caleb Love had a tough shooting night for North Carolina connecting on only 5 of 24 shots finishing with 13 points. North Carolina still had a chance to tie it at the buzzer, but a three point shot was off the mark. Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji was named the Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player. It’s the fourth national championship for the Jayhawks.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WFMY NEWS2

UNC Tar Heels arrive to celebration following National Championship run against Kansas

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The UNC Tar Heels Men's Basketball team returned to Chapel Hill following their National Championship run against Kansas. The team returned to campus with a big welcome home celebration coming off their win against Duke University in the Final Four. No. 8 UNC Tar Heels suffered a 72-69 loss in the National Championship Monday night in New Orleans against No. 1 Kansas.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FOX 17 News West Michigan

"We will be a winner at Western Michigan" DJ Stephens welcomed to WMU men's basketball

After 19 years as an assistant coach at Michigan State, DJ Stephens had a warm welcome to his new post as the Head Coach of the Western Michigan Men's basketball team. "We will be winners at Western Michigan," said Stephens. "What are you getting in DJ Stephens as a coach? Over everything you're getting a winner. Everywhere that I've been, I've won. I've been a winner".
KALAMAZOO, MI
