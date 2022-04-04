ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Twins may push back Opening Day to avoid nasty weather conditions

By Joe Nelson
 2 days ago
Joe Nelson

The Twins could play Thursday's Home Opener against the Mariners in miserable weather conditions, or move it to Friday for slightly better weather.

A strong storm system is poised to deliver rain, snow and wind to Minnesota Tuesday through Thursday this week, with Thursday's high temperature only forecast to be 40 degrees with rain and snow in the morning followed by drizzle and winds gusting to 35 mph during the afternoon.

"We are watching weather closely. Any decision to shift the Opener to Friday will be made a minimum of 24 hours prior to Thursday's scheduled game time," Dustin Morse, Twins vice president of communications, told Bring Me The News.

The Twins and Mariners are scheduled to open the season in Minneapolis at 3:10 p.m. Thursday. The National Weather Service is forecasting sunny skies and a high of 45 on Friday, although breezy conditions are likely to remain.

La Velle E. Neal III of the Star Tribune was the first to report about the possibility of moving Thursday's opener in Friday. He says it's a good idea to prepare a contingency plan if the game is indeed moved.

