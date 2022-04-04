ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jets' Top Hypothetical Trades to Make Splash in 2022 NFL Draft

By Jake Rill
Bleacher Report
 2 days ago

With nine picks in the first five rounds of the 2022 NFL draft, the New York Jets will have a lot of important decisions to make from April 28-30. Whom should they take with their plethora of early selections, which includes two top-10 picks? Should they consider making any...

bleacherreport.com

State
New York State
State
Arkansas State
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
IN THIS ARTICLE
fantasypros.com

D.K. Metcalf: Seahawks turned down Jets 10th overall pick for WR

According to Howard Eskin, the Seahawks turned down the 10th overall pick in the 2022 draft from the NY Jets in exchange for WR D.K. Metcalf. (Howard Eskin) The Seahawks have continued to claim to the media that they are not shopping WR D.K. Metcalf despite reports from several big-name reporters. According to NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler, the team would deal Metcalf for "the right price." On Monday, reporter Howard Eskin told SPORTS RADIO 94WIP that the Jets offered the 10th overall pick in exchange for the WR but were quickly turned down. Metcalf enters the final year of his contract this season but seems the team has little interest in trading him.
SEATTLE, WA
Bleacher Report

DK Metcalf Trade Rumors: 'No Truth' to Report Jets Offered No. 10 Draft Pick for WR

A rumor that the New York Jets offered a high draft pick in exchange for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf was shot down Wednesday. Howard Eskin of 94WIP in Philadelphia said Tuesday the Jets were prepared to offer the Seahawks the No. 10 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft for Metcalf, but multiple sources told him the Seahawks have declined any and all offers for Metcalf regardless of the compensation.
SEATTLE, WA
Bleacher Report

Underrated Prospects Raiders Must Prioritize in 2022 NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL draft has already been pretty successful for the Las Vegas Raiders. After all, they got one of the top five wide receivers in football using picks from this year's talent grab, when they sent their first- and second-round picks to Green Bay to get Davante Adams. Now...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Browns Trade Rumors: Texans' Brandin Cooks Interests Cleveland; Deal Unlikely

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly hoping to acquire a familiar face for new quarterback Deshaun Watson. According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns are attempting to trade for Houston Texans receiver Brandin Cooks, who was one of Watson's top targets in 2020. However, Cabot noted that another deal between the two teams is "unlikely to happen."
NFL

