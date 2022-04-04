ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fred Recaps Friday’s Celtics Game // C’s Rout Wizards, 144-102 // Patriots Acquire DeVante Parker – 4/4 (Hour 1)

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(00:00) From ushers being dicks to a missing bus driver, Fred recaps bringing nine kids, his wife and her friend (which Billy...

The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
ESPN

Young's 30 points help Hawks pull away from Wizards, 118-103

ATLANTA -- — When Trae Young hit a hot scoring stretch in the third period, the Washington Wizards knew they were in trouble. Young scored 16 of his 30 points in the third period to help Atlanta stretch its lead and the Hawks beat the Wizards 118-103 on Wednesday night.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Jaylen Brown (knee) probable for Celtics Wednesday night

Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown is considered probable to play Wednesday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Brown is dealing with right knee tendinopathy. But despite the ailment, the team expects him to play Wednesday night, hence the probable tag. Keep a loose eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
NBA
The Spun

Seahawks Are Reportedly Meeting With Top Quarterback

After trading long-time franchise cornerstone Russell Wilson, the Seattle Seahawks have a need at quarterback and extra draft picks to find a successor. At the annual NFL meetings, head coach Pete Carroll said they’re “definitely still in the quarterback business.” While this year’s draft class doesn’t feature can’t-miss passing prospects, the Seahawks nevertheless at least appear to be entertaining the idea of using the No. 9 pick on one.
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs Trade Rumor Is Swirling: NFL World Reacts

Over the past few days, a rumor suggesting the Kansas City Chiefs could trade up in the 2022 NFL draft for a wide receiver has emerged. “I got a call last night from somebody who floated this rumor out that they heard about the Chiefs,” said 610’s Fescoe In The Morning. “And it was that the Chiefs trading both 1’s and their second-round picks — whether it’s 40 or 50, depending on how high they want to move up — to get to around Top 5 in the Draft. Now to get to Top 5 in the Draft, they would have to trade their two 1’s and that first second-round pick. If they want to get to 7-8 in the Draft, they can trade their two 1’s and their second second-round pick and move up to there. And the target, from what I heard yesterday, appears to be Garrett Wilson, the wide receiver out of Ohio State.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
peachtreehoops.com

Preview: Hawks host Wizards in final home game of 2021-22 regular season

The Atlanta Hawks return home Wednesday night to complete a back-to-back vs. the Washington Wizards. The Hawks lost on Tuesday night in what was a tough road matchup vs. the Toronto Raptors. Atlanta is locked into the Play-In Tournament with the loss, while their final seeding spot between Nos. 7 and 10 is still undecided.
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

Celtics seeding watch: Games to keep tabs on Tuesday night

The NBA Eastern Conference playoff race is gearing up for a photo finish. After a league-wide off day Monday, every East playoff contender except for the Boston Celtics will play Tuesday night. The Celtics currently sit two games behind the Miami Heat in the No. 2 seed, but they're just 0.5 games ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers with three regular-season games remaining.
NBA
Jaylen Brown
Devante Parker
Person
Billy Jaffe

