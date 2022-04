Everett police officer Dan Rocha, 41, was killed Friday, after a suspect reportedly shot him and fled the scene near a Starbucks on North Broadway Avenue. Rocha approached the suspect — who was said to be acting suspiciously — in the parking lot of the Starbucks. The suspect then shot and killed Rocha, before running him over with his vehicle while fleeing, later crashing his car on 35th and Rucker Street.

EVERETT, WA ・ 12 DAYS AGO