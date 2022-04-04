Titans' draft history with the No. 90 overall pick

Barring a trade, the Tennessee Titans will be making their second pick in the 2022 NFL draft at No. 90 overall (third round), one of seven selections the team has during the three-day event that begins on April 28.

Of course, we hope Tennessee can find its way into the second round via a trade, but it remains to be seen if general manager Jon Robinson can pull it off.

Nevertheless, here’s a look at the Titans’ entire slate of picks in 2022:

Round 1, Pick 26

Round 3, Pick 90

Round 4, Pick 131

Round 4, Pick 143 (comp pick)

Round 5, Pick 169

Round 6, Pick 204

Round 6, Pick 219 (comp pick)

With the draft rapidly approaching later this month, we’re taking a look back at the team’s history in each of those draft spots. In case you missed it, you can check out Tennessee’s draft history with the No. 26 overall pick here.

Now, a look at the three picks the franchise has made in its history at No. 90 overall, which include two selections made by the Houston Oilers, and one by the Titans.

1965 AFL draft: G Robert Reed, Tennessee State

Stephen Dunn /Allsport

Reed was taken by the Oilers in the 12th round of the 1965 AFL draft, and then by Washington in the 16th round of the 1965 NFL draft. Reed would never play a down for the Oilers and instead appeared in eight games (no starts) with Washington in his lone season in the NFL

1965 AFL draft (Red Shirt): FL Harlan Lane, Baylor

In the “Red Shirt” version of the 1965 AFL draft, Lane was taken by the Oilers in the 12th round. He was also drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 15th round of the 1965 NFL draft. He never suited up in a professional game, though.

2001 NFL draft: TE Shad Meier, Kansas State

Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images

The Titans’ most recent No. 90 overall selection came in the 2001 NFL draft when they chose Meier, who never came close to living up to the billing of a third-round pick. The Kansas State product spent most of his time as a backup, making just 13 starts in 53 career games in the NFL.

He hauled in 42 catches for 334 yards and three touchdowns during his four-year, 52-game stint in Nashville. He posted a career-high 159 receiving yards in 2003, and then career-highs in receptions (25) and touchdowns (two) in 2004.

Meier moved on to the New Orleans Saints in 2005, where he played in just one game, which was the final contest of his career.