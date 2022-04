Anne Hegerty, the star of The Chase, was shocked to discover her royal lineage as part of a new DNA analysis series for ITV.The chaser, who is known on the series as “The Governess”, featured on Monday’s (4 April) episode of ITV’s DNA Journey.As revealed in the programme, Hegerty, 63, is in fact a 19th cousin of the Queen. She was also informed that King Robert the Bruce was her 20-times great grandfather.A visibly stunned Hegerty told the series’ historian that she had in fact been told as much by her grandmother, but had never believed her.“Wow,” she said....

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO