Featured Local Job: Manufacturing Plant Opportunities at Webco

By Tyler Ochs
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWebco Industries currently has openings for Material Handler, Crane Operator, Furnace Outlet/Inlet Operator, Auto Saw Operator, Packer, Pointer Operator, and much much more!!. Salary Range: $15.50 to $21 per hour, $1.20 per hour night shift differential....

WSOC Charlotte

International manufacturer adding jobs in region

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — An international manufacturer is making a big investment to expand its operations in the Charlotte region. U.S. Strapping Co. Inc., which is a division of Switzerland-based Fromm Group, announced today it would open a second facility in Lancaster County. The company will invest $34.6 million in the expansion and plans to add 63 jobs. U.S. Strapping will occupy a 145,161-square-foot building at 234 Grace Ave. in Lancaster for the expansion.
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
Featured Local Job: Fabrication Press Operator

Beverage-Air Corporation Manufacturing, located in Brookville, currently has an opening for a Fabrication Press Operator. This is a full-time position. As a Fabrication Press Operator, you will be responsible for operating and maintaining fabrication equipment used in the production of their innovative, high-quality refrigeration products. Beverage-Air has a great deal to offer: 5% employer match on 6% employee contribution to 401(k), pay progression review 12 months after hire date, holiday pay, first-year paid vacation of up to 40 hours, and health insurance eligibility the first of the month, following hire date. Plus, earn a monthly production bonus of up to one (1) extra dollar for every hour worked in a month for reaching production targets!
Featured Local Job: Culligan Route Drivers

Culligan of Brookville is hiring Route Drivers. Competitive wages, generous benefits package including 401k match and PTO accrual from Day 1. Walk-in today for an immediate interview or call 814-849-3041. Culligan water of Brookville. 992 PA-28 Brookville, PA 15825. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any...
Featured Local Job: Yard Person

Ochs Building Supply Inc. in Lucinda is seeking a dependable Yard Person. This position requires a pleasant disposition with no lifting restrictions. Knowledge of building materials is a plus. Stop in at their office at 29227 Route 66, Lucinda PA 16235 to discuss salary and available benefits. Copyright © 2022...
Featured Local Job: Rental Inspector

Rimersburg Borough has a vacancy in the appointed position of Rental Inspector. This is an independent contractor position and makes a great supplemental job. The appointed person must provide liability insurance. Qualifications include a general knowledge of carpentry and electrical. All interested persons shall contact the borough office at 814.473.6519...
WTRF- 7News

Union laborers share concerns over keeping jobs local for Harrison County Natural Gas Fired Power Plant

HARRSION COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Organized Labor Reps took their concerns straight to Harrison County Commission.During the meeting, members of Laborers Local 809 said they don’t want to lose their jobs to out-of-state workers at the new Harrison County Natural Gas-Fired Power Plant. Clint Powell, the Business Manager for Laborers Local 809, says it’s important to […]
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
Featured Local Job: General Laborer at Moonlight Packaging

Moonlight Packaging, a manufacturer of creative corrugated packaging solutions, is looking to hire full-time general laborers for light industrial production that are motivated individuals seeking to advance their skills and knowledge. Moonlight Packaging offers:. 10 hour production shifts, Monday through Thursday. Paid holidays/Paid vacation. Retirement plan with match. Profit-sharing. Health...
Featured Local Job: Cabinet Installer

Kahle’s Kitchens, Inc. is looking for a cabinet installer to join their team. Duties will include helping deliver and install kitchen cabinets, appliances, lighting, and countertops. Interested applicants must be able to lift up to 100 pounds and have basic construction knowledge. A clean driving record and drug test...
Featured Local Job: Drywall Supervisor

Colony Factory Crafted Homes currently has an opening for a Drywall Supervisor. This position reports to the Production Manager. Supervises multiple production departments to maintain efficiency. Works with other supervisors to ensure optimal productivity. Competitive salary and benefits are available. Qualifications:. Proven leadership experience. Management skills. Time Management. Some construction...
Featured Local Job: Life Skills Worker II

Abraxas currently has an opening for a Life Skills Worker II at their Marienville facility. Benefits: Full-time employees will enjoy a competitive benefits package for an energized workforce with options for you and your family including:. Paid time off. Paid holidays. 401(k) 401(k) matching. Health Insurance. Dental Insurance. Vision Insurance.
Featured Local Job: Hair Stylist and Evening Receptionist

Unique Salon has openings for a full/part-time hairstylist and an evening receptionist. Must have good people skills, a positive attitude, and be motivated to help out around the salon. Starting pay is $9.50 per hour. Pay advancements based on performance. Resumes can be emailed to uniquesalon07@gmail.com or dropped off in...
CBS Baltimore

New Glove Manufacturing Plant Planned In Baltimore County Expected to Generate Over 2,000 Jobs

SPARROWS POINT, M.d. (WJZ) — Medical supply company United Safety Technology announced on Wednesday that it plans to build a new medical-grade glove manufacturing facility at Tradepoint Atlantic in Sparrows Point.   The company will renovate an old Bethlehem Steel warehouse and invest $350 million dollars to build the facility.  This former Bethlehem Steel warehouse in Sparrow Point is being turned into a $350 million medical-grade glove manufacturing plant. It’s expected to bring over 2,000 new jobs to the area @wjz pic.twitter.com/sESgWFnKg7 — Stetson Miller (@stetsonmreports) March 17, 2022 “To see this building now be transformed from that manufacturing to a new form of manufacturing...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Featured Local Job: Registered Nurse

Abraxas currently has an opening for a Registered Nurse at their Marienville facility. Benefits: Full-time employees will enjoy a competitive benefits package for an energized workforce with options for you and your family including:. Paid time off. Paid holidays. 401(k) 401(k) matching. Health Insurance. Dental Insurance. Vision Insurance. Life Insurance.
MARIENVILLE, PA
Featured Local Job: Full-time Landscaping Helper

Sawyer’s Nursery and Landscaping, in Corsica, currently has an opening for a Landscaping Helper. Individuals will help install landscaping, patios, retaining walls, drainage systems, water features, and much more. Starting wage dependent on experience ($15-$18). They are willing to train in the operation of small equipment: tractor, backhoe, skid...
CORSICA, PA
Benzinga

Sugarbud Launches New Product In British Columbia With 26% THC, Meet CEO At Benzinga Conference In April

Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (OTC:SBUDD) (TSXV:SUGR) expanded the company’s product portfolio in British Columbia with the launch of Bahama Blizzard #11. Created through the mixing of Caribbean Cooler and Jet Fuel Gelato, Bahama Blizzard #11 has triangle-shaped, olive green buds with purple undertones, dark amber airs and rich crystal-like trichomes. Consumers can expect well-defined aromas such as sweet pine, lemon citrus, floral and fuel notes. Total THC will range between 210-260mg/g and a total terpene profile of between two to four percent.
Santa Clarita Radio

What are the PMP Job Opportunities for IT developers?

Every concerned person goes with the option of undertaking different kinds of courses with a specific aim in mind and the most common aim is to secure the best possible job opportunity in the industry. Hence, whenever the candidates are interested to carry out the PMP course online then the job opportunities associated with it will be many. The PMP career is very much capable of taking people to new heights because working towards the ending of this particular certification will further help in ensuring that people will be able to maintain the certification credentials very successfully without any doubt.
