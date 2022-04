Sad news for 911 and 911: Lone Star fans! The season finale dates have officially been confirmed, and we don’t know what we’re going to do with ourselves during the shows’ hiatus'! Network Fox confirmed that the season finale dates are set for 16 May 2022, as the following week will see the release of two new shows, Don't Forget The Lyrics at 8/7c and Beat Shazam at 9/8c.

