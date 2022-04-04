ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Hertz to buy up to 65,000 electric vehicles from Polestar

By Sabrina Valle
Metro International
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) -Rental car firm Hertz Global Holdings said on Monday it would buy up to 65,000 electric vehicles over five years from Swedish EV maker Polestar, the latest move by the rental car firm to add zero-emission models. Hertz said Polestar cars...

www.metro.us

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

GM Has an Electric Car That Will Tap Into an Unexplored Market

The race for electric vehicles is intensifying every day, with multiple announcements coming from legacy automakers as well as young entrants and technology groups. The recent spike in gasoline prices has revived interest in battery-powered vehicles. That in turn has prompted carmakers, who face rising prices for raw materials such as nickel, to boost EV prices.
GAS PRICE
Motley Fool

1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Right Now

A diversified business model coupled with a relatively low valuation makes BYD an attractive bet now. Supply chain constraints have affected market sentiment for Rivian. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
ECONOMY
NBC Philadelphia

How This Mechanic Found a Niche Fixing Teslas and EVs

There's an opportunity for entrepreneurs in the electric vehicle market. Electric vehicles are sweeping the auto industry, and while all the attention is directed at flashy car unveilings and automakers' strategic plans to compete in an electric future, one crucial piece has largely been left out of the limelight — service. Tesla, the largest electric car maker, has famously struggled with servicing its growing fleet. And with demand for battery-electric cars skyrocketing, it may not be alone.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Reuters

U.S. truck drivers go missing

WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It should be boom time for employment in the trucking industry. Washington is cutting red tape while employers are offering $15,000 bonuses to address driver shortages and mitigate supply-chain disruptions. But drivers are still scarce. An aging workforce is partly to blame. The American...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Digital Trends

Ford will sell some Explorer SUVs with missing features

Impacted by the ongoing global chip shortage, Ford has said it will begin selling some of its Explorer SUVs without particular features, but added that customers can have the necessary components fitted later once the chips became available. The news was first reported by Automotive News in a report citing...
CARS
Reuters

U.S. auto sales slide in Q1; Toyota outsells GM

April 1 (Reuters) - U.S. automakers on Friday reported a slump in first-quarter domestic sales, as the entire industry was slammed by chip shortages and disruptions to supply chains. Toyota, which in 2021 upstaged GM as the top-selling automaker in the United States, outsold the company in the first quarter...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Reuters#Hertz Global Holdings#Swedish#Tesla Inc#Ev#Volvo Cars#Gores Guggenheim Inc
KEYT

VW recalls over 246,000 SUVs due to unexpected braking

DETROIT (AP) — Volkswagen is recalling more than 246,000 SUVs in the U.S. and Canada because faulty wiring harnesses can make them brake unexpectedly, sometimes while in traffic. The recall comes three days after The Associated Press reported that 47 people had complained to U.S. safety regulators about the problem, some reporting nearly being rear-ended by other vehicles. The recall covers certain Atlas SUVs from 2019 through 2023, Atlas Cross Sports from 2020 through 2023. The documents say the electrical contacts on a wiring harness can corrode, interrupting electrical connections. The problem also can cause the side air bags to deploy late in a crash. The company hasn’t developed a fix yet. Owners will get letters starting May 10.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
TheStreet

GM and Honda Want to Sell Low-Cost Electric Cars

At one point during Tuesday's conference call, a reporter asked for a definition of the word "affordable." The question was posed to Ken Morris, executive vice president of electric, autonomous and fuel cell programs at General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report, and Rick Schostek, executive vice president of corporate operations at American Honda (HMC) - Get Honda Motor Co. Ltd. Report.
ECONOMY
MotorBiscuit

The First Toyota Electric SUV Was a Total Failure: Lessons Learned

Failures often teach some of life’s greatest lessons. When it comes to the production of electric vehicles, even Toyota has experienced failure. Toyota may be a pioneer in hybrid tech, but electric vehicle technology is still groundbreaking for many automakers. Few brands will get it right the first time. The first Toyota electric SUV failed quickly and epicly.
CARS
insideevs.com

Video Tries To Get To The Bottom Of Solar-Powered Electric Vehicles

Solar charging sounds like it is the solution to electric vehicles’ biggest problem - the weight and cost of the huge battery they have to carry around in order to not induce range anxiety in their owners. It would also reduce the need to charge the vehicle, making the deal even sweeter.
CARS
ABC 4

Making Electric Vehicles Accessible

Gas prices are up nearly $1.50 from this time last year and more than $0.80 from the same time last month. Utah is pioneering electric vehicle technology to make it more accessible to drivers.
UTAH STATE
Tree Hugger

The Invention and Evolution of the First Electric Cars

When you hear the phrase “first electric cars,” you might think of the Tesla Roadster or the Nissan Leaf. But the first electric cars in the United States were built before 1900, lived on for another three decades, then ceased production in the 1920s. For electric vehicles to succeed today, it's important to consider why they caught on over a century ago, and why they disappeared.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy