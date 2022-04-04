ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Monday updates from The Masters Tournament

By John Hart
 2 days ago

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Practice rounds are underway for the 2022 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.

Gates opened to patrons at 8 a.m. This is the first Masters Tournament that is back to normal operations since before the pandemic in 2019.

Tiger Woods arrived at the Tournament Practice Facility shortly after 1:30 p.m. He played the second nine on Sunday and is scheduled to meet with the media on Tuesday morning at 11 a.m. as he continues to decide whether he will be able to play in The Masters.

Five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods putts on the Tournament Practice Facility at Augusta National Golf Club on Monday, April 4th, 2022.

Even his fellow competitors are left in suspense.

“Yeah, it’s exciting that there’s the possibility he’s going to play this week,” said 2013 champion Adam Scott. “I really hope he does. I think no matter what it would just be epic.”

Other golfers on the course Monday included Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and 2020 Champion Dustin Johnson.

Rory McIlroy hits his approach to No. 2 during practice for The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on Monday, April 4, 2022.

Several participants are scheduled to hold news conferences on Monday, including two-time major champion Collin Morikawa and 2020 U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau.

Kevin Kisner of Aiken, playing in his seventh Masters, tees off of No. 1 and then fist bumps his four year-old son Henry during practice for the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on Monday, April 4, 2022. Henry is attending his first Masters Tournament.

WJBF NewsChannel 6 will have live coverage from Augusta National each day during Masters week on NewsChannel 6 at Noon, 4, 5 and 6. Then, end your Masters Monday with “Masters Report” at 11 p.m.

